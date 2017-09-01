Letter to the Editor: God tells us to love

To the editor:

I am 79 years old and I have never seen or heard so much about hate. God tells us to love one another – regardless of race, creed or color. First Corinthians Chapter 13 says it all. There are many places in the Bible (NIV) that tell us to love one another just as God loved us. Maybe it would be a good idea to put love one another on the front page of the Chronicle — bold letters for the subscribers and others to see — I love you and Jesus loves you. More, without love, we are nothing.

Jim Proffitt

The Dalles