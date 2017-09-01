Letter to the Editor: House is working

To the editor:

With all the talk in the news media, you would think that Congress hasn’t been doing anything since the start of the year. That simply isn’t the case, at least in the House of Representatives.

A quick internet search will show just how productive the House of Representatives has been this year. The House has already passed over 300 pieces of legislation since the start of the year, according to www.congress.gov.

The House has passed major VA reform, a pay raise for our men and women in uniform, and bipartisan bills that will help stop human trafficking. These are just a few examples of work that is being done in the House that has received virtually zero coverage in the news.

President Trump just signed into law a bill to reauthorize the Food and Drug Administration, which started in Congressman Walden’s Energy and Commerce Committee and received unanimous support in the House and Senate. Top officials at the FDA said this new law will “benefit patients and affirm our nation’s standing as a global leader in biomedical innovation.” Newsworthy work, wouldn’t you say?

The House has also passed important bills for residents right here in Hood River. Our own Greg Walden and Congressman Blumenauer’s plan to protect the water source around Mt. Hood and promote jobs in the area passed the House this year with just one member of Congress voting “no.”

Unfortunately, it seems that folks in the media would rather pay attention to fights and partisanship in Washington rather than the work that is getting done. Perhaps we should start paying attention to the bipartisan work that Congress is doing and why it matters to Oregonians and people across the United States.

Sandi Burgess

Hood River