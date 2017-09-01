Letter to the Editor: Personal conscience

To the editor:

An open letter to U.S. Rep. Greg Walden: When I was growing up in The Dalles (along with you), my personal conscience was once described to me as this sharp cornered thing inside me that would rotate when I did something wrong and the pain it caused was my sense of guilt letting me know I was doing something wrong. If I chose to ignore it too many times, the corners of my conscience would eventually wear down and round off and I would no longer have a reliable sense of right and wrong as I grew up. My life would become very difficult and complicated as I tried to negotiate it with a worn out conscience.

As the weeks and months of the Trump administration's equivocations and assaults on decency wear on the civic conscience of the American people, right and wrong seem not so clear because Mr. Trump has no perceivable moral compass.

We can see in the public record of his actions, his business dealings and his professed values that the corners of his conscience have been worn smooth for many decades.

So I am calling on you, Mr. Walden, to check your conscience and see if joining Speaker Ryan and others of your party in condemning President Trump's pardon of Sherriff Arpaio's criminal contempt conviction might just be the right thing to do. There is absolutely no room for equivocation.

When our chief executive pardons someone convicted of serially defying a clear court order with no remorse, our Constitution is under assault. Pardons are for those who admit guilt and demonstrate remorse.

Trump's pardon is effectively an endorsement of unconstitutional behavior by a rogue officer of the law. It is your duty, Mr. Walden, as a member of the House to act as a check on the executive branch, especially when there is a demonstrable absence of appropriate social and moral conscience in the White House.

Since you are representative for the 700,000 people in District 2, check your conscience regarding healthcare, environmental issues, forest policy, education, and immigration while you're at it.

I'll bet you can still feel the corners turning. It's the Oregon Way...

Mike Ballinger

The Dalles