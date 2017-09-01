Letter to the Editor: School year begins...

To the editor:

Classes get underway this week in the schools of North Wasco County School District, so as you are driving around town I ask you to use particular caution around schools and also keep an eye out for students walking or biking to school.

The district has more than 40 new employees this year, many of whom will be in the classroom. They join a returning staff that continues to advance each year in their professionalism, both in the classroom and out. Remember, our support staff help provide the environment and nurturing atmosphere that allows our teachers to teach. They are educators in their own right.

I have been chosen to serve as school board chair this year, but I write today as an individual citizen, though one who has been privileged to see the inner workings of our schools in action.

Our schools are engaged in daily efforts at improvement. Our teachers and administrators work in Professional Learning Communities to implement strategies that are reaping benefits for our students from kindergarten through the 12 grades and beyond. The fact that graduation rates have improved more than 23 percent in the past four years is important, but only the tip of the iceberg.

Our schools in all grades implemented new math curriculum last year and will implement a new science curriculum this year.

At the high school, new opportunities are being offered all the time for college-level learning. In addition, Measure 98 funding is allowing the school to implement new student retention efforts, as well as new initiatives in career education.

At the middle school, and at all schools, for that matter, focus is not only on academics. It is also on creating a sense of belonging for students. Our children aren’t blank slates when they arrive at school. Too many come to school hungry or having already experienced scarring trauma in their young lives. Some overcome immense hurdles just to show up.

It is the difficult and rewarding job of our educators to help students work to achieve their limitless potential, no matter how they arrive.

Please, when you meet a school district employee around town, take some time to thank them for the work they do on behalf of the future of our children and our community. And when you have an opportunity to be involve with our schools, please take it.

Kathy Ursprung

The Dalles