Letter to the Editor: Take time to learn

To the editor:

With all the attention on America's health care lately, here is a way we can get a new look at this very contentious subject. There is currently a series of short movies being shown at The Dalles library meeting room regarding Health Care for All. The movies are about 30 minutes long followed by a discussion. The first one Aug. 23 was titled "All About Health Care" and included information on Canada's health care system. It was very interesting. The second on Aug. 30 was "Now is the Time" and the third is coming Wednesday, Sept. 6, and titled "Fix It.”

Take an hour of your time on each of the next two Wednesday evenings to learn about it. These movies will give you a new look at health care for all of the people in America. It matters to all of us.

Carol Miller

The Dalles