Riding for America’s warriors

I pulled into the Chronicle parking lot just before sunrise Wednesday morning to find Rod Runyon, Northeast District ride captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, and three other bikers ready to depart.

We were headed out on a very important mission: To escort The Wall that Heals on its one-hour journey from Toppenish to Goldendale, where it would be visited by thousands from Thursday, Aug. 31, through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Don Morby, a Navy veteran from Mill A was part of our group. He served in the military — active and reserve — for 30 years in the field of communications. He spent a couple years in Vietnam and said being able to “bring home” the men who died from Klickitat County was, indeed, healing.

“It’s a good thing,” he said. “The Wall represents what it says, a way to remember and not forget. We all have the names of a few friends there and know some who passed after the war.

“We did what we had to do and having someone say, ‘Thank you,” is a recognition that’s a long time in coming.”

Morby remembers the abusive treatment he and others received at the hands of anti-war activists during the conflict that spanned 20 years, from 1955 to 1975.

“People spit on us, called us names,” he said. “The only people who made me feel good were in my family — but I was still proud.”

He joined the Patriot Guard to ensure that combat veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan didn’t receive the same treatment. He also wanted to make sure that veterans who died without families or close friends were laid to rest with the honor they deserved.

“We’re there for them,” he said. “We have guys from all wars and it’s a good thing — we all talk the same lingo and it’s good to be around someone who understands.

“That’s what the wall does —it brings us together and helps us understand.”

Bob Canavan of Dallesport was riding with us under the banner of the Gorge Gospel Riders. He is a Navy veteran who served on river boats in Vietnam from 1967-68, with a short tour in 1969.

“I want people to never forget,” he said of the 250-foot traveling wall that, like the original memorial, is erected in a chevron shape and etched with the names of 58,310 men and women who died in battle.

The replica wall was scheduled to be on display at the Klickitat County Fairgrounds, 903 N. Fairgrounds Road, 24 hours per day, with the exhibit closing at 3 p.m. Sunday.



The exterior sides of the trailer that carries the 24 panels of The Wall open as a mobile education center. Inside are informational cases displaying photos of service members whose names are listed. Some of the 400,000 letters and memorabilia left at the D.C. monument are also available for viewing.

“It’s an opportunity for families who haven’t had the opportunity to go to The Wall in D.C. to see it,” said Canavan.

The journey taken by our group had two legs:

• A stop in Goldendale to meet up with other riders, including Scott Robinson, an ABATE (American Bikers for Awareness, Training and Education) biker who arranged the visit by The Wall on behalf of Masonic Lodge 31.

• Traveling to Toppenish to provide an escort for The Wall that had been on display at the Yakama Legends Casino.

Tony Rowland was one of the bikers who joined Runyon and crew in Goldendale. He was an Army medic from 1971 to 2000 who did a tour in Vietnam.



“It’s a salute to six of my fallen brothers,” he said of escort duty. “Six of my medics are listed there. I’ve been to D.C., and when you stand in front of The Wall, chills run up and down your spine. The hardest part is taking the first step towards it.

“I didn’t realize how clear the surface is — you look at it and you see your face looking back at you. It’s an experience everyone ought to have.”

Runyon was asked by Robinson to serve as ride captain for the day. He had experience in safety protocol after travelling twice with thousands of bikers from across the country as part of “Run for the Wall” that connects with “Rolling Thunder” in D.C. for a huge Memorial Day observance.

On Wednesday, Runyon told bikers at each stop to stagger themselves — one on the inside of the lane and one on the outer edge — and stay about “two seconds” of distance apart.

“If there’s a hole, don’t cross over to fill it, that’s how accidents happen,” he said. “Move forward and wave to your buddy to fill the hole.

“Don’t lag or, guess what, you just became the leader of a group of p----- off people.”

If a biker experienced a problem with a motorcycle, Runyon said he or she needed to “tap out” (touch their hand to the top of the helmet) and the “cage,” or truck following with a ramp, would lend assistance.

“Get off the road, get out of traffic,” he said.

Morby later explained the sign language used by bikers to keep the formation safe. If one goes down, it could cause a pile-up so he said it is important for everyone to stay watchful of messages coming from the front.

The most dangerous place to be, he said, is in the middle of the pack because you are blind to what is going on ahead of you.

“When you see the signal, you relay it back,” he said.



If the ride captain raises a hand with only an index finger up, everyone is to form a single line, said Morby. A circular motion of the finger means that everyone needs to tighten up the formation. A patting motion toward the ground means the group needs to slow down.

The ride captain also watches for obstacles on the side of the road, such as parked vehicles, and alerts the bikers behind him.

Not all of the bikers in our group were veterans, some had come along to pay their respects.

Danny Lafrenz of Rufus was an ABATE biker who chose to participate because he has family and friends who served in the military.

“I’m one of the lucky ones they fought for,” he said. “If it wasn’t for all of them, I wouldn’t feel the freedom.”

Waiting for our arrival in Toppenish was David Webb, driver of the trailer holding The Wall. He was accompanied by his wife, Carol and their two dogs, Keisha and Kaylee, dressed in red, white and blue.

The company Webb works for, Wilson Logistics, donated equipment and manpower to transport the replica wall. Other members of the Truckload Carriers Association also assist the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, founders of the full-scale wall and its traveling model.

“My husband is so proud to be doing this, so patriotic,” said Carol.

The couple live in Billings, Mont., and he is an Army veteran who was chosen to drive The Wall because of his strong safety record.

“Three million miles and I haven’t run over anyone yet,” he quipped.

The trailer was set to depart Toppenish at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 with Robinson, Runyon and six other bikers on point in front of the truck and the other 33 bikers covering the rear.



“Bring it in, bring it in, bring it in,” called Runyon to get everyone’s attention for the final briefing.

The bikers gathered in the shade of the trailer they referred to as “the package.”

Tim Tetz, director of outreach for VVMF, spoke briefly.

“Today you are going to get the opportunity to bring these vets home,” he said. “You are bringing this memorial to your backyard. We can’t get the imagination of the audience without the help of an escort.”

He requested help assembling The Wall and setting up two screens: One for the fallen who had birthdays during the exhibit and the other listing the names of “hometown heroes” who had died in Vietnam.

Runyon then gave his final briefing: “This is not a bike rally, it’s not you and your buddy out on a ride. Every mile we cover today it’s going to get more and more serious. Watch your buddies, people are going to have emotions they haven’t had for years. Tap out if you need to.”

He told the bikers to keep the formation tight and match their pace to the truck driven by Webb.

“When we get into Goldendale, its wheel-to-wheel so watch the turns,” he says. “No flashers until we get there.”

His last comment was: “Today we ride not only for Vietnam veterans, but for the troops in all wars.”

He gave two blasts on a whistle, a signal that there was 10 minutes until “go time.” At one blast, Runyon said everyone needed to get their gear on because they would be 5 minutes from departure.

Robinson had arranged for citizens in Goldendale to line Broadway Street to welcome The Wall that was to be escorted through the city by several police vehicles.

He is an Army veteran from the Vietnam era who spent two years in Afghanistan, 2009-11, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on reconstruction projects, some along the remote border with Pakistan.

“Let’s just say I was glad to get home,” said Robinson of that danger-fraught duty.

There was no police presence or fanfare when we left Toppenish. Along the way through the rural traffic corridor, the only audience to the parade was a small herd of horses that glanced up casually from their morning meal.

Closer to Goldendale, groups of people could be seen in driveways waving flags, many dressed in the nation’s colors. Veterans saluted as the trailer went by. Some cars heading in the opposite direction honked.

Robinson had an emotional moment as he led the entourage into Goldendale and people began cheering and waving.

“You did it,” said Runyon pulling alongside him.

“Oh man,” replied Robinson.

“Small town America – very patriotic,” Runyon said as he returned the waves. “This is what America is all about.”

I am a military mother with a son who deployed fives time to the Middle East. He was lucky enough to come home.

As I pass by so many people giving tribute to The Wall, I think how much it would have meant to me to have people paying their respects if my son had fallen. How much it means for all Gold Star families — those who have lost a loved one to war — to know that Americans honor their loss.

It is late for the families of Vietnam veterans to receive this balm to their wounded souls, but it is still important.

Dan Brophy, a Marine veteran who has been in a wheelchair since his 1969 deployment to Vietnam, is one of The Dalles outpost leaders for Point Man International Ministries. He and Mike Knopf, a local Navy veteran with four tours in Vietnam, are manning a booth near The Wall to help military families struggling with emotions.

“The Wall breaks down barriers for people,” said Brophy.

The names of 14 out of his 21-man unit from a first deployment are on The Wall. He has provided support services in D.C. and in several states where the traveling wall has visited.

“Man, it’s tough,” he said of seeing familiar names.

The Wall visits about 40 communities a year and small towns are often given preference.

“This Wall represents the spirit of those we lost; the sons and daughters, the aunts and uncles, the mothers and fathers. It may be focused on Vietnam veterans but it represents all of our troops,” said Runyon at the completion of the mission.

When I handed over my helmet, I felt like I had been part of something great. On Wednesday, I helped welcome home: Lynn D. Anderson of Wishram, who died March 3, 1969; Randall N. Arney of Klickitat, who died July 12, 1968; William K. Austin of Trout Lake, Sept. 2, 1971; Carl. F. Belding, Jr., Feb. 23, 1969; Terry H. Smith of Bingen, June 12, 1968; and Lonnie M. Wedrick of White Salmon, June 4, 1968.