Riverhawks put up a second-half fight in 2-1 home loss

Down two goals in the second half and with the wind at their backs, The Dalles scored a goal and had a few late chances misfire in a 2-1 home-opening loss to Parkrose Thursday in a non-league boys’ soccer match played in The Dalles.

“Coach told us we played well against a very physical team and showed that we can compete with anyone,” said TD’s junior midfielder Jake Roetcisoender. “It was like two halves, where we played at two different speeds, but I think we showed ourselves that if we can play with the same intensity like we did in the second half, all the time, we can win more games.”

Over the first 70 minutes, the Riverhawks hit two crossbars and had three free kicks sail over the net in their scoring chances, until a free kick shot from Alberto Gallegos put his team on the board, down by a 2-1 score.

With the wind at their backs, TD had the extra energy and swarmed Parkrose goalkeeper Mustafa Al-Baidhani with good runs that were saved or kicked away by veteran defenders.

“I am super proud of how we came back,” said TD head coach Matthew Dallman. “Again, we don’t have a lot of subs, so for them to keep that level of intensity for an entire game is a very good sign. They have two games in their legs now over this week and if they can turn it on like that, especially in the last half of four halves, it shows me that they are a little closer to where they need to be.”

Parkrose used the wind to its advantage in the first half on an unassisted goal by Ahaji Dawon with three minutes left.

After receiving a pass inside the penalty area, Dawon dribbled deeper, stopped and re-started, before firing his shot to the low left corner past TD goalkeeper Jaime Castro.

“That first goal was very important for us,” said Parkrose coach Damian Califf. “Just getting that first goal of the season and of the game was huge. It lifted a lot off the boys’ chests.”

Eighteen minutes into the second half, the Broncos tacked on another score in a similar manner.

Jose Santiago trapped a forward pass, made a quick move and had his deflected shot attempt get past Castro for a 2-0 Parkrose lead with 22 minutes left in regulation.

Coming off a lopsided road win Tuesday in Redmond, Dallman called the Parkrose matchup a better test for his young squad of 13 players.

Playing tougher competition early in the season gives the second-year coach a better perspective on where the team is.

“When you beat a team 9-1, there is not much to take way other than it was fun for the guys to score a lot of goals,” Dallman said. “But to play a team like this early on is fantastic. There are definitely some things for us to work on. It came down to a couple of mental breakdowns, but other than that, I felt that we were definitely the better team in the second half.”

Just two matches and a jamboree into the season, Dallman is still hoping for more system-oriented discipline and continued top play from his midfield.

He complimented the physical answer put forth by defenders Julian Quintana and Omar Torres, and saw Castro make six saves from goal.

“My boys know what they need to do better and we already talked about it today,” Dallman added. “After the game, they knew what areas I expected more from them even before I said it. I asked them what they thought about the game and they could already tell me the things that they needed to work on, so that is the sign of a good team. When you can point out for yourself the exact thing that you were doing wrong, it is much easier to correct them.”

The Dalles (1-1 overall) has another contest slated for 4 p.m. at home on Tuesday against Mac-Hi (1-1).