Sixth grader heads to state spelling bee

Pyeper Walker, 11, an incoming sixth grader at Sherman Elementary, headed to Salem Saturday to take part in the Oregon Statewide Spelling Championship at the Oregon State Fair.

“I am very proud to represent my county in the state spelling bee. It will be really exciting to compete against other spellers from Oregon, but I will also be nervous,” Pyeper said earlier this week.

She is the daughter of Kristen Labenske and Michael Walker.

Pyeper is preparing for the championship with “pop quizzes” from family members. She is also involved in volleyball, basketball, student council and 4H Outdoor Cooking. She is also part of the TAG program at Sherman Elementary.

The spelling bee is organized by a statewide group called Oregon Spellers, which has leaders in most Oregon counties. Each participating county held a local spelling bee during the 2016-17 school year and the top contestant from each bee is invited to compete in the state finals. About 90 contestants will compete in different age groups for cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25 to the top three placers in each category.

The categories are grades one to five, grades six through eight, and grades nine through 12.

Oregon Spellers not only hosts the spelling bee championship at the Oregon State Fair, whch is a written contest, but also a “just for fun” verbal spelling bee that is open to anyone attending the fair. The championship runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the “just for fun” bee starts at 2:30 for kids 12 and under, and at 3:30 for teens and adults.

On its website Oregon Spellers said its mission “is to encourage, promote, and recognize spelling excellence for the youth of the State of Oregon and to provide, with our sponsors, an annual state-level spelling championship and just-for-fun verbal bee.”