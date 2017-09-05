Crosstalk: Do angels walk among us?

I have never seen an angel, although I believe I’ve met some.

I remember hearing a description from a little boy who did, however.

Artist and children’s author Maurice Sendak described the experience in an interview with Terry Gross, host of “Fresh Air” on National Public Radio:

“I remember once I didn't blink, and I saw it, or imagined I saw it. It was so very vivid, I can describe it even now. I was watching out the window, without blinking, and something very large, almost like a dirigible... but it wasn't a dirigible because it was passing by my window. It was a slow-moving angel.

“He, she, whatever, was moving very gracefully and slowly, coming from left to right, passing very slowly by my window. I have no memory of the face, but I remember the hair, the body and the wings. It took my breathe away. It just moved so slowly, I could examine it minutely.”

As a little boy growing up in rural Oregon, one of my earliest memories is of my grandmother telling “flannelgraph” stories to us children.

A flannelgraph is a storytelling system that used a board covered with flannel fabric, resting on an easel, to which paper figures could be placed and moved about as the story unfolded. It was very similar to the “fuzzy felt” toys of today.

There were figures of Jesus, Mary, King David, shepherds, prophets, cattle, sheep and lions. Pretty much every biblical character you could think of was to be found in grandmother's flannelgraph boxes, and I would take them out now and then.

Among the most beautiful were the angels, with huge white wings and flowing robes edged in gold.

As kids we were told that we were each of us born with a guardian angel, which seemed reasonable enough to me and is perhaps a good explanation of how we managed to survive our childhood relatively unscathed.

My older sister's guardian angel was especially active. She was surrounded throughout her childhood by the miraculous, and managed to hold onto her angel well into adulthood. As a teen she was driving home from church, and somehow ended up in a ditch. She got out of her car and was wondering what to do when two men dressed in white, driving an unmarked white tow truck, stopped and pulled her back onto the road.

She was convinced they were angels.

I met my first angel in college. I was riding my motorcycle to college on Interstate 205, running late for a final exam, when my bike sputtered and died.

I rolled to a stop, realizing instantly that I was out of gas. I had just decided in desperation to push my bike to the nearest exit when a man stopped, asked me if I needed help.

I said, “no, I just ran out of gas.” He pulled a can out of the back of his pickup and started pouring it in. I warned him I only had $5 – it was a $10 can, even back then – and he just laughed, emptied it into the tank and drove away. I arrived for the exam at the last possible moment.

He wasn't dressed in white, but then I don't think any guardian angel of mine would be able to survive in unsoiled white for long even with divine support.

And then one day, driving up the Clackamas River in winter, I killed my angel.

I was passing along the edge of a cliff when I decided to pull off the road and turn around because of the ice. I started my turn, and was suddenly racing backwards toward the cliff, my heart in my mouth.

There was a “Bang,” and the car stopped suddenly.

When I got out, I found that my bumper was about two feet from a low snow bank on the edge of a 50-foot cliff that dropped into the river. The snow bank had fresh snow, and no mark from my bumper at all, just some light tracks that my sister would surely have identified as a wing marks.

There is no logical explanation for my car having stopped when it did.

It must have been quite a bang, though, because judging from subsequent events, my guardian angel never recovered.

— Mark Gibson