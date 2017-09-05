Hawks are victorious on opening night

Ahead by a 26-21 score with 53 seconds on the clock, The Dalles’ Michael Armstrong recovered a muffed punt off the foot of teammate Reed Twidwell, which opened the door for a few kneel downs in the final seconds in a five-point victory Friday in the team’s season-opener at Sid White Field in The Dalles.

“It is amazing that I was able to do my part, but it takes the whole team to do it. It is not just about me. I just made the play that I put forth to do,” Armstrong said.

TD led 6-0 on a 31-yard pass from Gabe Helseth to Armstrong with two minutes and 16 seconds left in the second quarter, and as time expired, Dalles Seufalemua recovered a fumble on a strip sack by J.R. Scott and rumbled 36 yards for a score.

Helseth found an open Glenn Breckterfield to complete the conversion, making it a 14-0 halftime cushion.

The lone third-quarter tally was a carbon copy of what transpired at the end of the first half, as Scott had another strip sack of the Madras quarterback, and Denver Neill scooped the ball up and raced 26 yards to the end zone for six points to make it a 20-0 Hawk advantage.

For the game, the Riverhawk defense allowed 277 yards, forced six turnovers, one on an interception by Steven Preston, posted three sacks and totaled eight tackles for loss.

Breckterfield had a team-high 8.5 tackles, Preston chipped in eight tackles, a sack and an interception, Scott had six tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and Neill had 4.5 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

“I thought our defense played great. They made the plays,” said TD head coach Steve Sugg. “I thought that J.R. Scott, Dalles and Denver each had a great game, and overall, I think all of our defensive players did pretty good. Our secondary could have made a few more plays, but overall, they played as a unit. Our communication was good, they were opportunistic and it was great to see that extra emphasis on forcing turnovers come through in this game.”

With 49 seconds left in the third period, Madras running back Harrison Manu ran past the Hawk defense for a 48-yard touchdown to inch the team to within a 20-6 deficit.

The Dalles Riverhawks built a 26-6 lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, as Neill hauled in a pass from Helseth and fought his way into the end zone to cap a five-play, 62-yard drive.

In a span of five minutes, however, the White Buffalo defense made some stops and the offense hit paydirt on consecutive possessions, a one-yard plunge by Manu and a 31-yard scamper from Treyvon Easterling, cutting the TD lead down to 26-21 with 2:15 left.



The Dalles ran off 1:12 on the clock, but was forced to punt, setting things up for Twidwell and Armstrong.

“I have to give a shoutout to our new punter Reed,” Sugg said. “He made some game-changing and position-changing kicks that really helped us. He had a 57-yarder too. We haven’t had a punter in a while and he boomed some balls. When you can change field position like that, it is an awesome weapon we can use to help the defense.”

The Riverhawks ran 49 plays and gained 145 yards, 67 yards on the ground.

Helseth, who was not sacked, completed 13 of 17 passes with two touchdowns and an interception.

Armstrong had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, Breckterfield added five grabs for 19 and Neill took his only catch into the end zone from 19 yards out.

Seufalemua led TD with nine rushes for 43 yards and Yordi Sanchez tacked on 25 yards on four carries.

The team was 4 of 13 on third downs, punted seven times and committed 15 penalties for 160 yards.

“It says a lot about this team that we were able to overcome so much, execute when we needed and come out ahead,” Armstrong said. “We are a young crew and this just shows how much fight we got and it shows how bright our future is.”

With a close win to start the season, Mac Abbas, who had 4.5 tackles, feels like the team has a lot of momentum going, but that much more work has to go into progressing even more.

Even with the short numbers, zapping energy, this resilient bunch had enough in the tank to finish a solid effort.

“What helped us come out on top was our conditioning and teamwork,” Abbas said. “All of us are in shape and we all played together as a team. None of us got down on each other and that’s what a team does.”

TD (1-0 overall) heads to Vancouver, Wash. for a non-league football game against Fort Vancouver at 5 p.m. on Friday.

