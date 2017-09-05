Huskies take a 42-26 setback to Triad

DUFUR – Every time it appeared like the Sherman Huskies would mount a comeback, the Triad Timberwolves had the answers.

Isaac Franklin rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 4 of 5 passes for 91 yards and another score to lead the Timberwolves to a 42-26 victory Saturday in the final game of the Dufur Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School.

All told, Triad rushed for 346 yards and totaled 429, as Eli Builta contributed 19 rushes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s first win of the season.

After a tough loss, head coach Mike Somnis said his team needs to have a better display of attitude and energy.

Defensively, there were a lot of arm tackles, missed assignments and a lack of physicality.

“Everything is fixable, but we have to come to practice with a better focus, week-in and week-out, from this point on,” Somnis said. “We have to be more physical in practice. The lack of physicality tonight was kind of a mirror of what we have seen in the last few days. Those are fixable things. We just have to get better in all facets and we will. It is early in the season and we have a good, hard-working group of kids and we will be fine.”

Sherman trailed 14-0 at the half, and after a 43-yard pass from Franklin, the Wolves made it 20-0 with seven minutes and 58 seconds left in the third period.

The Huskies then hit the end zone on back-to-back possessions, one on a one-yard rush by Jacob Justesen and following a fumble recovery by Makoa Whitaker, Justesen hit a streaking Keenan Coles on a 30-yard scoring pass to inch the team to a 20-12 deficit with 2:31 left.

Builta capped Triad’s next drive on a two-yard run and then Franklin rumbled 10 yards for another score to swell Triad’s lead to 36-12 with less than seven minutes left in regulation.

Justesen capped a five-play, 76-yard drive on Sherman’s next possession with a 20-yard scramble, and he added a conversion pass to Coles, making it a 36-20 score with 5:16 remaining.

Sherman’s defense forced a loss of downs on a sack by Justesen and then the senior quarterback bobbed and weaved past Timberwolf defenders for a 51-yard touchdown rush, inching his team to, 36-26.

After a failed onside kick, Franklin put the final dagger in the hearts of the Huskies with a 55-yard touchdown run.

“We have to come together in practice and pick up the intensity,” said Sherman lineman Jared Fritts. “We had that team beat, but our intensity wasn’t high enough. They beat us on the intensity level. That means we have to pick it up in practice and transfer that over to our games.”

Sherman County’s Jacob Justesen rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 9 of 19 passes for 137 yards and another score.

Coles hauled in five catches for 83 yards, and Treve Martin had two catches for 27 yards and rushed 15 times for 80 yards.

While the intensity was far from desirable, the Husky leaders plan to bring the proper mindset to the field through the week in preparation for this week’s home opener at 7 p.m. Friday against another challenging opponent, Falls City (0-1).

“It is not going to happen again,” said Bradley Moe, who had one catch for 18 yards. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that we will come back to represent Sherman County with our best. That’s the thing. We have to come in ready to go and know who and what we are doing this for. We have the coaching staff and the guys that can come back from anything. This is just a stepping stone. We have to learn from our mistakes and be sure to work even more to get better as the season goes on.”