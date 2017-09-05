Letter to the Editor: Suicide prevention

To the editor:

Having lost my 21-year-old daughter to suicide seven years ago, I have been on a learning journey and healing path ever since. I passionately advocate talking openly and non-judgmentally about mental illness. Reducing the stigma around the identification and treatment of mental illness is critical to impacting the persistently high rate of suicide in our state, nation, and world.

Thank you for your attention to my message.

More than five times as many people in Oregon die by suicide than by homicide. On average one person dies by suicide every 12 hours in our state and suicide is Oregon’s 8th leading cause of death overall.



Annually, September is designated National Suicide Prevention month. Each year over 44,000 Americans die by suicide with approximately one million Americans attempting suicide.

Suicide and suicidal behavior affects individuals of all ages, genders, races, and religions across our planet. World Suicide Prevention Day is Sept. 10.

Claiming over 800,000 lives worldwide every year, the risk factors remain essentially the same from country to country. Mental illness, substance abuse, previous suicide attempts, hopelessness, recent loss of loved ones, access to lethal means, unemployment, and vulnerability to self-harm are just a few examples of risk factors.

Experts believe most suicidal individuals do not want to die; they just want to end the mental pain they are experiencing. When suicidal behaviors are detected early, lives can be saved. Each of us can make a difference year around to reduce the number of these tragic deaths.

Two websites you can access to find out some simple steps are “take5tosavelives.org” and “#BeThe1To.com.”

We are fortunate to have services available in our community for assessment and treatment of suicidal behaviors and their underlying causes. We also have caring community organizations promoting protective factors and offering educational and training opportunities.



Please join us in supporting suicide prevention. You can contact me at susanbgabay@gmail.com or our local mental health agency serving Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties, Mid-Columbia Center for Living at 888-877-9147 for more information.

Susan Gabay

Mosier