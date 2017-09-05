For the Record for September 5, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday September 5, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 1, 6:46 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Dry Hollow streets. A crash report was taken.

September 2, 8:37 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2200 block of East 13th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

September 1, 8:44 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197, milepost 22. A crash report was taken.

Oregon State Police

September 2, 5:19 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 129. Driver heading westbound lost a tire off the vehicle which crossed over into the opposing lane of travel causing an eastbound vehicle to crash into it. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information.

September 3, 2:44 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 126. Driver ran into the back of a truck and trailer that was pulled over due to a blown tire. Minor injuries to occupants in the vehicle. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m. – crews responded to natural vegetation fire in the 1500 block of East 12th Street. The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical service on Thursday.

September 2, 11:00 a.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 79 on a report of a grass fire. The fire was extinguished and the area was mopped up.

September 2, 8:20 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of West 13th Street on a report of a backyard fire. A smoldering fire was located in a portable fireplace on some property. The fire was being used as a cooking fire and the homeowner advised they would put the fire out before retiring for the night.

The agency also responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Thursday, seven on Friday, seven on Saturday, three on Sunday and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A possible stolen vehicle was reported Thursday morning on Old Dufur Road. The vehicle was located and a case number was taken.

A caller in the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road reported Thursday morning about eight people were camping/living under the I84 underpass across from the Dairy Queen and were getting rowdier by the day and harassing customers at a dealership. A man was also reported living under a trailer on a display lot, and he scared two women who were looking at the trailer. The man was defecating on the property and has been asked to leave. A man was found under the underpass and was told to leave or he would face trespass charges. The caller asked that another man be trespassed from the property, since he had a sleeping area set up underneath a fifth wheel trailer that is for sale.

A person reported to the police department Thursday morning a hit and run happened at First and Union on the 11th of August.

A caller in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday morning a person set up camp behind the business, complete with a trailer, potted plants and chicken wire fencing. Police asked the person to move along.

Linda Aurora Harrison, 33, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday morning on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.

A caller in the 3500 block of West Second Street reported Thursday afternoon a person had her belongings and won’t give them back. She said he stole them from her storage shed.

A caller in the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road reported finding a backpack Thursday afternoon. An officer collected the items, some of which appear to be from car prowls.

A caller reported Thursday afternoon that a purse, bags and coat were tucked up under the sink in the bathroom at the Lewis and Clark Festival Park. The property belongs to a person police had contact with earlier in the week who said she was homeless. The officer left the property in the restroom.

A caller in the 400 block of East Fourth Street reported Thursday afternoon she was getting harassed by people on social media because her car is similar to a vehicle that was in an accident. They are harassing her boss also. She was told that posting on social media was not a crime.

A caller at Seventh and Hostetler reported Thursday afternoon finding an elderly confused man. Police were able to find his address from a previous incident and he was taken home. Senior services were contacted and they plan to do an assessment.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported Thursday evening a bicycle was taken sometime since the day before. Report taken.

A caller in the 100 block of East Fourth Street reported Thursday evening she was in a non-injury, non-blocking accident. Report taken.

A caller in the 700 block of West 15th Street reported Thursday evening he believed his ex-girlfriend took items. Report taken.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Thursday evening she wanted police to help retrieve her car, which she allowed her ex-boyfriend to use while they were dating, but now she wants it back. Police said they would try to find the man and get the car back.

A caller at 12th and Lincoln reported Thursday evening there was lots of yelling and a hysterical female was screaming at a nearby house. A medic was requested for a panic attack and a woman was cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.

A caller in the 100 block of Tie Plant Road reported early Friday a man in a red Mustang claimed to own the tie plant and made other odd comments. The man moved away, but was then parked in front of a gate. Police searched the area but could not find the man.

A caller in the 100 block of West Fifth Place reported early Friday the neighbor was assaulted by her boyfriend, who then left in the woman’s car. The car was signed stolen and a report was taken for fourth-degree assault, strangulation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She refused medical assistance.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 300 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of harassment, probation violation, and post-prison violations.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 1400 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported some items from her home were damaged when a roommate was moving out; she believes this was done intentionally.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday evening from the 900 block of West 6th Street.

Officer attempted to contact a wanted subject Saturday morning on the Columbia River. The suspect jumped into the river when advised he was under arrest to flee custody. He was located by a marine deputy later in the day. A report was taken.

A runaway report was taken Saturday morning from the 600 block of East 17th Place.

Wasco County

A caller in the 100 block of Mike Road reported Thursday morning he’s received multiple threats over social media from a woman and several friends over a rental deposit, and the woman has driven by the caller’s house repeatedly. He was advised to put up “No Trespassing” signs and to seek a restraining order.

A caller reported Thursday afternoon his vehicle was damaged at the county fair the week before.

Another caller reported Thursday afternoon a vehicle was hit at the fair the previous week.

A caller in the 900 block of Irvine reported Thursday evening a neighbor was blocking the roadway with a trailer. Deputies contacted the neighbor, who said he would put it alongside the road and the county would tow it. He was told that would not happen, and he was responsible for the trailer. Deputy told the neighbor he had to have the trailer gone by the next day.

A deputy struck a deer at Cherry Heights and Knob Hill Road late Thursday at low speed, no damage to vehicle. The deer ran into an orchard.

A caller on Highway 197 reported early Friday a large doe appeared to have been recently it. A deputy found the animal still alive, and moved it from the middle lane and dispatched it.

A beached sailboat was located in Rowena by the marine deputy Friday morning. A report was taken.

Deputy made contact with a juvenile subject Friday evening at the dam viewpoint. Subject was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and released to his parents. A report was taken.

Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 38, Hood River, was arrested Saturday morning on the Columbia River and is accused of interference with a police officer, two counts of third-degree escape, and two counts of post-prison violations.

Oregon State Police

Phoenix E. Winters, 33, Maupin, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 southbound, milepost 17 on an out of state warrant.

Alex James Huckaby, 20, St. Helens, was arrested Sunday evening near West 6th and Division streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.