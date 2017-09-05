‘Wall That Heals’ damaged by vandals in Goldendale

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office Saturday for defacing the Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., that was on display Goldendale.

The vandal was tracked by lead detective Deputy Melissa Wykes, assisted by Deputy Ed Gunnyon.

Details of the arrest are being withheld because the suspect is a minor.

Scarring on the wall was discovered by volunteer Charlotte Flynn at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The teen reportedly took a sharp object and put deep scratches in several places on the wall and etched names in two locations.

The most prominent destruction was the etching of the name "Kellen" in large block letters double lined.

In another location the name "Julia" was etched.

The vandalism marked the first time a touring Wall That Heals has been defaced since it began travelling in 1996.

"It's the first time in the history of the Wall That Heals that it's ever been vandalized," says Tim Tetz, director for outreach for the Wall.

Tetz said the vandalism occurred unnoticed most likely because in a large crowd, such as the one at the Wall Friday night, many people are touching the surface to locate names.

"It's easy for someone to reach up and look like they're locating a name," Tetz states.

Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer said his department is still investigating the incident.



