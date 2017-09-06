Boat ramp repair sparks concern

How much, if any, risk should Wasco County assume to guarantee the replacement of the failed north boat ramp at Pine Hollow Reservoir?

That was the question Wasco County Commissioners wrestled with Friday at a special meeting where that was the sole item on the agenda.

The boat ramp has been a source of irritation and concern for South County residents since its failure in 2010.

Wasco County, which had been the owner/operator of the boating facilities on Pine Hollow Reservoir, did not feel an obligation for an expensive rebuilding project, instead asking the Badger Improvement District, Department of Fish and Wildlife, State Parks and fire district about their interest in owning and operating the boating facilities. They got no takers. Instead, the county initiated a process through Regional Solutions that involved South Wasco Alliance, Badger Improvement District, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Fire District, and citizens who were passionate about the North boat ramp.

That led to the formation of the South Wasco County Parks and Recreation District in March 2016, which had strong support in public hearings because it was formed without taxing authority, but could apply for and receive grants. The Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB) had encouraged members of the South Wasco Alliance to form such a district and apply for an OSMB grant.

Such a grant was a key element in providing financing for a new boat ramp and parking. The grant request for $301,950 would provide more than two-thirds of the estimated $448,594 project cost. And the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife had pledged $93,750, contingent on getting the OSMB grant. The parks district would have provided $6,800 in cash and additional contributions of labor and in-kind services.



But on July 7 this year, the Marine Board turned down the grant application, saying that the new district they had encouraged residents to form had no track record and no tax revenue to operate and maintain the new facility.

“In the event the district dissolves,” the OSMB staff wrote in recommending the grant be rejected, “it would be unable to repay Boating Facility Grant funds that would be expended on this project. The property leased from the Badger Improvement District (waterside) would revert to them and most likely the upland property conveyed from the county would revert back to county ownership. If the district defaulted on the grant there would be no or very little funds available that the Marine Board could recover.”

But the board did suggest that the grant would be reconsidered if the district could “obtain a bond for the value of the grant; secure a co-signer who has the capacity to repay the grant in the event of dissolution or default; acquire taxing authority to establish a consistent source of revenue; or present another viable recovery solution for the Marine Board to consider.”

That led to a request by the South Wasco County Parks & Recreation District to Wasco County to co-sign for the district.

At Friday’s meeting, attended by phone by Commissioner Steve Kramer, commissioners were clearly annoyed by OSMB’s decision, noting the proposed request was for a grant, not a loan. Grants typically do not have to be paid back, particularly after a project is constructed.



Ultimately, commissioners voted to send a letter saying they if the park district were to fail, the county would stand behind the obligations to maintain and operate the boat ramp and restroom facility for 10 years, but would not be obligated to reimburse any funds to OSMB.

“Basically, what we are saying,” said Commissioner Scott Hege, “is that we’re standing behind that agreement for 10 years, and that’s it. So if the parks district has a hiccup or goes away, we’ll stand behind it.

“We’ll keep the program operating and continue to manage it, but after 10 years, we’re done.”

Chair Rod Runyon added “To clarify, if the district fails, we are not writing a check the next day. We will see the boat ramp will continue to operate.”

The special meeting was needed in order to get the county’s decision to the board of the South Wasco Parks and Recreation District for a meeting Tuesday and get that result transmitted to the OSMB by 5 p.m.