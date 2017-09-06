HRV triathlon is open for youths of all ages

The goal and mission of athletics is to get prospective varsity players out and about for a healthy and active lifestyle.

Now just two weeks away, excitement is brewing for the Hood River Valley School District’s seventh annual Gorge Kids Triathlon.

This critical fundraiser event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Hood River Waterfront Park, located at 650 Portway Avenue in Hood River.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with race instructions delivered to the youth athletes at 9:45 a.m.

The first wave of racers will hit the trails in mass at 10 a.m.

The triathlon course is a challenging, but fun trail, providing a great opportunity for athletes to take part in running, biking and swimming activities, in a safe and fun environment.

This non-competitive triathlon is for elementary-aged students.

Hoping to reach several from across the Gorge area, this event promotes health, fitness, and fun, all the while raising funds for the Hood River County School District Elementary Physical Education programs.

These fundraisers help offset costs accrued through the upcoming school campaign.

Last year, more than 300 participants joined forces with several community sponsors to raise over $15,000 for local elementary schools.

The early registration numbers show that those numbers could increase this year.

This running event wraps up a weekend of family-friendly events in Hood River, in partnership with the Music Festival of the Gorge on Saturday, Sept. 16.

These two family-friendly events are the perfect opportunity for families to visit the Gorge and experience the area’s picturesque landscapes and amazing community spirit.

Participants can pre-register at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed.

Additional information can be found on the youth activities website at www.gorgekidstriathlon .com or by calling event organizer Mara Lynaugh at 206-999-8588.l.