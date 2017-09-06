For the Record for September 6, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday September 6, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Sept. 5, 4:39 p.m. -- MCFR crew was dispatched to the 1000 block of West Ninth on a report of an audible fire alarm. Crew arrived at a residential halfway house, and the employees on duty met fire crews and told them they had burned some food on the stove. The employees tried to call the alarm company but were put on hold and were not able to stop the fire trucks from rolling. Crew returned to quarters.

Sept. 5, 5:08 p.m. – MCFR crew was again dispatched to the 1000 block of West Ninth, same location as above, and upon arrival employees again met crew out front to advise them alarm had gone off again from residual smoke in building. No problems; crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to 9 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A dog bite report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 400 block of West 7th Street.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 1500 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his home.

Gunner Dean Lamp, 26, Dufur, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Fremont Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 500 block of West 9th Street after staff reported a suspect fled the store without paying for merchandise.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after staff reported some counterfeit currency was passed off.

Walter Boyd McIlwain, 36, Toppenish, Wash., was arrested early Monday morning in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of first-degree theft by being in possession of stolen property, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Ian Alexander Dobrenen, 19, Newberg, was arrested Monday morning in the 900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree escape, third-degree theft, and two counts of probation violation.

Gary James Fifield, 63, no listed address, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

A dog bite report was taken Monday afternoon from the 500 block of West 9th Street.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Monday evening from the 3100 block of Dufur Road after a victim reported he was being texted by a female suspect after telling her to stop. The incident is under investigation.

Joseph Michael Smith, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2500 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of parole violation.

A caller in the 1700 block of I Street reported Tuesday morning he went to water the yard at a rental property and people were in there who shouldn’t be. Police contacted the people in the house and found they had rented the residence through a fake ad on Craigslist. They were given until the end of the day to remove the items that had already been moved in. The woman later reported she was scammed out of $2,300.

A caller in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday morning a full gas can was stolen out of the back of his truck overnight Sunday.

Julie Ann Scherf, 47, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday morning on a court commitment for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).

A caller at the Klindt’s Pocket Park reported Tuesday afternoon reported suspicious people, then reported two men have been in the bathroom for over seven minutes. Police contacted three people, all of whom denied drug activity. No drugs were found after one of them consented to a search.

A caller at 14th and Quinton reported Tuesday afternoon finding a bag of drugs, which tested positive for methamphetamine at the police station. It was placed into evidence for destruction.

A caller in the 3100 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon someone opened two cell phone accounts in her name. The phone company required her to get a police log entry of the identity thefts in order to cancel the accounts.

A caller in the 700 block of Pleasant Court reported Tuesday afternoon his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend kicked in the back door and then said he would be back. Report taken.

A caller in the 700 block of Union Street reported Tuesday afternoon a person hit him in the face. Report taken for harassment.

A fire was reported the 180 Road near the city’s watershed Tuesday afternoon. The fire was 100 feet by 100 feet. The fire, which appeared to be intentionally caused, was put out.

A caller in the 3900 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday afternoon a drunk man was refusing to leave. He was trespassed from the property by police.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday afternoon extremely drunk people came to rent a room but were turned down due to no ID. The caller reported their vehicle place and direction of travel. Vickie Raylene Schmitt, 53, Troutdale, was arrested and jailed on a charge of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).

A caller in the 900 block of Verdant reported Tuesday afternoon her narcotic prescription was taken from her vehicle, which was a convertible with the top down.

A caller in the 100 block of West Eighth Street reported Tuesday evening she wanted an officer to respond to her location because she was having issues with her son not wanting to wear his seat belt. The boy would only talk to an officer through his bedroom door. The officer explained the importance of wearing a seat belt and the boy said he would start wearing it.

A caller in the 1600 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday evening a man who seemed intoxicated fell, then got back up and was walking. The man was given a courtesy ride by police. A report was taken for his accidental injury while providing the courtesy ride.

A caller reported Tuesday evening a bunch of kids were letting off fireworks or firing a gun near Scenic Drive. The caller said he couldn’t see them, but could hear them. An officer contacted several people at the Kelly Viewpoint who said they didn’t see anyone lighting fireworks. The officer was able to hear what appeared like gun shots coming from the range in Dallesport prior to the call.

A caller in the 2300 block of West 10th Street reported a house fire in the kitchen early Wednesday. Two occupants were out of the home and police provided traffic control and notification to surrounding homes.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken early Sunday morning from the Highway 197 & Highway 97 junction after assisting state police with an arrest.

An agency assist report was taken Sunday evening from West 6th and Mt. Hood streets after assisting city police with a foot pursuit.

A boating accident report was taken Saturday afternoon from Pine Hollow Resort after a child was brought in from the water with a broken leg.

A death report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2000 block of Ridge Road.

A residential burglar alarm was reported in the 7900 block of Highway 30. False alarm Tuesday morning; authorized cancel.

Criminal mischief-vandalism from illegal dumping was reported in the 4500 block of Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon. Trash turned out to be from caller’s brother’s roommate, and caller said she would take care of the situation herself and did not want to pursue charges.

On Tuesday afternoon, a caller in the 10100 block of Ridge Top Road reported that a man who had assaulted his wife in the past was aggressively driving down their road and tried to run them off roadway. Caller advised that there was previously a restraining order against the man; dispatcher advised caller to get a new restraining order against the man.

Trespassing was reported on Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Court Street. People squatting behind caller’s house and caller was concerned.

On Tuesday afternoon, a drunk man was reported to be in the street in the 5900 block of Highway 30, carrying a bottle of whiskey and stumbling.



A large piece of furniture was reported in the road on Highway 197 near milepost 36 Tuesday afternoon. Cars forced to swerve around it. Deputy arrived on scene but couch was gone.

In the 4100 block of Chenowith Road, a theft via a scam was reported Tuesday afternoon. Woman said she responded to rental ad and paid $2,300 to move in as man claimed to be landlord but he was not.

On Tuesday afternoon in the 6400 block of Highway 30, a drunk male was reported lying in the road in the westbound lane. A passerby reportedly gave the man a ride to Mosier.

In the 4900 block of Chenowith Road, a dog was reported to be barking all day on Tuesday evening. Caller was concerned because a retired deputy lives there and barking dog is not normal. The dog’s owner was at a local restaurant and said he would be home soon.

On Chenowith Road near Browns Creek Tuesday evening, a deputy pursued a vehicle that would not stop. Vehicle crashed, and driver was cited for eluding police, reckless driving, and no operator’s licenses.

Vincent Leigh Grayson, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening on Sevenmile Road and accused of DUII-alcohol.

Corina Lynn Shockey, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Gilliam County

Angela Christine Mendez, 43, Arlington, was arrested Saturday evening in Arlington and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Regional Jail

Cameron Phillip Crowel, 28, Trout Lake, Wash., was jailed Friday on a court commitment for criminally negligent homicide.

Aaron Everett Meeks, 20, Wishram, Wash., was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Parole & Probation

James Daniel Perez Hammond, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of one count of probation violation and two counts of violating post-prison supervision sanctions.