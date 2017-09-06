Redsides open the floodgates on McKenzie, 36-14

DUFUR – As the lone senior on the South Wasco County roster, Tuff Wilson has remained committed to the varsity football program through its peaks and valleys.

Last Friday, that dedication paid off.

Wilson rushed for a career-high 127 yards and scored a touchdown, and first-year quarterback Kabe Frederick went off for 107 yards rushing with two scores and added an interception in the Redsides’ 36-14 season-opening win over McKenzie in varsity action at the Dufur Eight-Man Classic in Dufur.

“This win really builds our confidence, because last year we only had one win that wasn’t by default,” Wilson said. “This year, we are starting strong and I hope that we can finish strong. We still need to work harder and practice harder and we will play harder in our next game.”

Both teams went scoreless in their first two drives, until the three-minute mark of the second quarter, when Frederick capped a five-play, 76-yard drive with a 44-yard touchdown run.

Garrett Olson added the conversion run to make it an 8-0 score.

SWC’s defense forced a loss downs of McKenzie’s next drive, so the offense went back to work using the ground game to do its damage.

Wilson had runs of 16 and 21 to set up a first and goal from the McKenzie seven, and he finished the drive with a seven-yard scamper, and Olson added the conversion, making it a 16-0 margin.

With time running out in the first half, Frederick gave his team a 22-0 halftime lead, as he jumped a route, intercepted a pass and cruised 47 yards for the touchdown.

In the opening half, the Redside defense allowed 118 yards on three McKenzie possessions, and registered seven negative-yardage plays. Zane Malefyt posted a sack and Frederick had his pick-six.

“It was a great game,” said SWC head coach Mike Waine. “We knew early that it was going to be a battle and we were hoping that our team was going to be able to pull it off in the end. By the second quarter, we were looking around and it looked like their guys were a little more gassed than us. Our early-season conditioning is going to pay off for us later in the season and late in our games.”

Frederick gave SWC a 28-0 cushion after a 27-yard touchdown capped a six-play drive that chewed up 3:09 of the clock.

With the score 28-8 in the fourth quarter, Olson hit the end zone on a two-yard plunge and Jesse Scovell punched in the conversion pass to give the Redsides a 36-8 lead.

McKenzie later added a touchdown in the final minute for the final margin.

Olson rushed 12 times for 35 yards and hauled in a pass for 26 yards, and sophomore Tanner Davis notched an 18-yard catch. Frederick completed 2 of 7 passes for 44 yards, as the team totaled 313 yards.

Wilson credited the play of his offensive linemen, Eli Malefyt, Tyler Smith and Zane Malefyt for doing the dirty work necessary to get the offense moving.

“I don’t think the linemen get a lot of credit outside the field, but on the field, they made a difference,” Wilson said. “They are tough and they know what they are doing and where they are supposed to go. Without them, we don’t get the yards and touchdowns we got today. They pushed them out of the way and opened the holes for us.”

In his first game as a Redside, Frederick, the 6-foot-5 inch, 200-pound junior, felt good about his performance.

Throughout his career, he had been a lineman, so to play a specialty position was a nice feeling.

“I didn’t get to play last year because of grades, but this year, I got it together and now I am able to help this team win games,” Frederick said. “It was my first game and there are a lot of things that I would like to improve on. Today felt pretty good, so I would say that we need to keep doing what we have been doing. I can improve over the season and I know if I can work on some things, we should be good.”

SWC (1-0 overall) hosts Alsea at 7 p.m. Friday.