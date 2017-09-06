Riverhawks rally up for a five-set triumph

Down 2-1 in the match and trailing by scores of 6-2, 12-9 and 14-12 in the fourth set, things looked grim for The Dalles volleyball team.

They were down, but definitely not out.

The Riverhawks rallied for a 25-19 fourth-set win and completed the comeback with a 15-4 output in the fifth to claim victory over Redmond Tuesday in a varsity match played at Kurtz Gym.

Even while they were struggling to get on the same page, the players remained confident and positive.

“I feel like our seniors really stepped up and helped bring the younger kids along. They told us what we needed to do and what we needed to fix,” said sophomore Lauryn Belanger. “It was just the energy that we needed. In these types of matches, we have to come together as a team and we have to show our energy and passion. Knowing that we had each other’s backs was huge.”

A kill by Redmond middle blocker Ava Kitchin gave her squad a 14-12 lead, but that was the last time the Panthers would enjoy an edge.

Jodi Thomasian and Bailey LeBreton dropped consecutive kills and Lindi Logue added an ace serve, making it a 15-14 score, forcing a Redmond timeout.

TD then jumped ahead 21-17 later in the fourth set, and finished on a 4-2 run, capped by a kill from Eliana Ortega and Thomasian for a 25-19 win and a critical fifth set.

The Hawks went to work in the finale by erasing a 1-0 deficit with an 8-0 spurt, as LeBreton and Belanger posted kills and Thomasian tacked on a block to swell the lead to seven points.

Ahead 11-4, Kathryn Bradford slammed a kill, Thomasian added another kill shot, and LeBreton had an ace to make it a 14-4 Riverhawk advantage.

On LeBreton’s fifth straight serve, Redmond had its rally attempt hit the net, giving TD the 15-4 score and the win.

TD won the opening set by a 25-23 margin, then Redmond stormed back in the next two sets with final marks of 25-17 and 25-19 to regain control of the match, 2-1.

Heading into the decisive fourth set, Riverhawk head coach Neticia Fanene told her team that they needed to work on getting the pass to the setter, keeping the ball in the court on hits and limiting unforced errors, like hitting errors and ball-handling errors, down.

If they were able to do those fundamental things, they would be able to turn the tide for good.

“I thought we did a really great job of playing as a team tonight. It wasn’t like a one-man show,” Fanene said. “We showed an ability to get back up after being down, and we had several four-five-six-point runs where we were able to rally. It takes a good team to do that without a bunch of unforced errors. We played with heart, we stayed very controlled with everything and played smart.”

Kilee Hoylman had 21 digs, Logue totaled 28 assists, 13 digs, five aces, and a kill and Breanna Birchfield chipped in two aces and a block.

Bradford hit for six kills, six digs and an ace, Thomasian followed with eight kills, 4.5 blocks, 15 digs, an ace and an assist, Ortega was good for three digs and a kill, and Audrey Synon had a kill, a block, four digs and two aces.

Belanger finished with four kills, an ace and a dig, and LeBreton posted a team-high 17 kills with a .378 hitting percentage and tacked on four blocks, six digs and an ace.

“I think that Lauryn did a great job coming off the bench after the first two sets and her first three swings were three kills. It was awesome to see her out there on the court taking kills and putting the ball away,” Fanene said. “Bailey was huge for us and a lot of players help contribute to this performance. At one point, we saw that Bailey was getting in a groove, so we made sure to get her the ball and she was putting her kills on the floor. She has definitely grown as a player for sure.”

Now two matches and two tournaments into the season, Fanene is starting to feel like her group is rounding into form.

“That is kind of the hill we have been climbing up,” the coach said. “Many of these girls are three-sport athletes and so many of them were here, there and everywhere without a lot of time on the volleyball court. I think that is what we are kind of working through now is getting more time perfecting our volleyball skills, so that we can do good things. I think we are slowly getting there. We have dusted off the cobwebs and now we are making things happen.”

The Dalles (1-3 overall) next hosts No. 2-ranked Ridgeview (4-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday.