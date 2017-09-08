Big class gives cross country state hopes

While The Dalles cross country roster has some turnover from last season with 15 graduated seniors no longer on the team, there is plenty of firepower ready to unleash on the 5A classification this fall.

Just two days from their season-opening race in Tualatin on Saturday, head coach Bob Thouvenel has seen the program bolster its numbers to 55, 12 of them seniors and 32 underclassmen.

“The numbers are great and I am happy with that,” Thouvenel said. “That’s the thing, with all of these athletes, not only do we have talent here, but we have more than 50 runners that love the sport. Having these numbers also raises the intensity in our practices. These kids are competitors.”

The 2016 campaign was a huge breakthrough for the boys and girls, as both teams qualified for state for the first time since 2003 with each posting second-place finishes in district action.

For the boys, they picked up three top-10 district times in their first trip to state since The Dalles and Wahtonka were combined in 2003-2004, and it was also the first time since 2009 that the boys team didn’t finish in last place.

Gone are Ezekiel Stelzer, Jony Nelson, Luke McLean, Ethan Shubert and Johnny Miller, but five of the program’s top-10 boys are back, plus some freshmen have been putting in the work necessary to compete at the highest level.

Michael Lantz, Rey Aviluz and Zerin Croover are returning state qualifiers, and Bill Burns, Evan Despain, Gabe Lira, Quinn Strassheim, Zack Ziegenhagen, David Wring and the rest of the runners will carry on the legacy built by the veteran runners moving on.

“This year, we have so many new runners here since we had a lot of our seniors graduate, so the juniors and seniors that are returning have to work extra hard to keep the younger guys going,” Aviluz said.

At the end of last season, the boys were ranked seventh in the 5A division, so Aviluz, a junior, has a goal in mind to cut down on his personal record of 17 minutes and 31.5 seconds.

“I am a lot more motivated this year, because I really want to do well at districts and maybe state,” Aviluz said. “I want to do better than I did last year. I am doing all I can and I know all the other boys are too. We want to go back to state. We just all have to put in the work.”

Added to the list of boys are Friedrick Stelzer, Jack Bonham, Peter Cardosi, Josiah Andersen, Diego Minguela, Blake Keinlen, Gavin Cates, Sam Alvarez, and Jonathan Knotts, as some of the 31 male participants.

At state last year, the boys had six final times of less than 18 minutes for a sixth-place tie at state.

It will be a tall task to match those numbers, but through the first few weeks of preparation, Burns feels that state aspirations are well within reach.

“We have to stay motivated and focused,” said Burns, a senior. “We like to motivate our teammates and give them positive reinforcement to encourage them to give a little bit more every time they race. We are ready. We have a lot of boys here and we push each other to be better. I know that will help us so much.”

The boys were able to climb over the mountaintop for a state bid, so for the girls, the mindset is on continuing to build off its recent success.

Three years ago, the girls wound up fourth at state and the team has staked claim to a pair of Columbia River Conference crowns since 2013 on its way to four consecutive state berths.

State qualifiers Molly Nelson, Paige McLeod and Bailey Nearing are not returning to the team, but the girls still have standouts Tressa Wood, Emma Mullins, Jenna Miller and Marissa Heemsah all ready to hit their personal records to help TD earn a return trip to Eugene.

“We have high expectations and I think that we’re going to have a great season,” said Mullins, who had a personal record of 20:07.0 in her sophomore campaign in 2016. “I feel very optimistic though, especially since it’s my junior year. When the season is over, I just want to look back and feel satisfied knowing that I tried my hardest and gave it my all.”



Mullins finished third at districts with a time of 21:16.30, and both Wood and Jenna Miller, wound up in eighth and ninth place, respectively, with Wood timing out in 21:57.03 and Miller hitting the finish line in 21:59.39.

Heemsah (23:02.29) ended up in the top 17 to help the girls to second place.

At state, Mullins had a 20:32 to grab 35th place out of the 96 female harriers.

Wood timed out in 20:43 for 46th place, and Miller set her personal-best mark of 21:15 to score 58th place.

Heemsah set her career-best time of 22:07, putting her in 76th place overall.

Adding the solid girls’ team are newcomer Paulina Finn, Bri Webber, Yahaira Alvarez, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Elizabeth Tapia, Darlene House, Aurelia Hill, and junior Olympic runner and freshman, Emily Johnson.

As one of three senior girls, Heemsah is looking forward to being a leader and role model for the rest of the group.

“I am excited to share everything I have learned here running,” Heemsah said. “Whatever I can do to help the younger girls, I am willing to do it. I want to help them as much as I can, this way, once I am gone, they can keep the girls having success.”

TD’s first race is slated for 8:30 a.m. this Saturday in Tualatin.