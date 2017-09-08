Crews make headway on Eagle Creek fire

The Eagle Creek/Indian Creek fire is currently 5 percent contained, according to the National Forest Service’s official Facebook page posting Thursday morning.

A community meeting with information about the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek fires will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater.

The meeting will include information from incident management, and a question and answer session. The school’s address is 1220 Indian Creek Road.

There are 928 individuals working on the fire, which has burned 33,000 acres.

Hot Shots were working on the west end of the fire lining spot fires to stop the westward progress of the fire, and a burnout operation occurred near Bridal Veil as well as Cascade Locks to help control fire spread.

Crews are putting in line and beginning mop up operations on the north side of the fire, in the general area between Wahkeena Falls and Bonneville.

Crews continue to tie roads together in the area southeast of the fire to help stop fire growth in that direction.

Overall, fire activity was lower Wednesday than in previous days.

Currently there are no evacuation notices for Hood River.

Residents can monitor the official Facebook page on the fire, as well as the Hood River County Sheriff Twitter feed for updated information.

The winds have shifted to the west, bringing cooler and moister air to the fire area.

The wind shift could push the fire to the east, especially in the higher elevations in the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect this afternoon for potential lightning.

According to a report from Oregon Public Broadcasting, Fire Information Officer Lauren Maloney said Thursday morning that crews are feeling “pretty good” about the progress made overnight. “Basically, everything went according to plan,” Maloney said.