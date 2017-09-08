In a downtown corridor already choked with heavy smoke from wildfires in the region, firefighters with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue investigate a large natural gas leak at the corner of Federal and E. Second streets Wednesday afternoon. Dangerous levels of gas were found trapped in the upstairs area of the two-story brick building, which is being remodeled. The block was closed and nearby businesses evacuated as the gas was ventilated from the building.
