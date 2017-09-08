Letter to the Editor: Military role

To the editor:

The military does indeed have one purpose, but that purpose is not "to kill, destroy and break our enemies.”

Every man, woman and trans man/woman who joins the military takes a binding oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same … and to obey the lawful orders of the president and officers appointed over him/her according to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

And the words “So help me God” are the end of this oath.

The killing, destruction, and breaking of enemies is for the Mafia or deadly street gangs or terrorists who operate outside the law.

But our world functions according to laws, all of which derive from a higher power, namely God.

And the purpose of the military, according to the oath, is to defend, support, and obey these laws.

In this respect they are very much like law enforcement officers who function according to laws and not according to Darwinian nightmares of might makes right.

Whether people are men, women, or transitional men or women, their purpose and qualifications are observance of the laws they are authorized to enforce.

And so now is a good time to begin studying the laws of this nation as outlined in the U.S. Constitution to see if we, as a nation, are obeying them or rebelling against them.

And if we obey our laws, we won’t have any enemies. So help us God — but only if we obey our law. Otherwise, in the absence of God and God’s laws, we will worship war and security.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson, WA