For the Record for September 7, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday September 7, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 6, 2:03 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Jefferson streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

September 6, 9:23 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 52. Motorcycle rider traveling north drifted on a curve and onto the soft shoulder causing him to dump the motorcycle. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

September 6, 4:43 a.m. – Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a report of a camp fire near the creek area. Police arrived on scene first and found a small campfire of coals and ash. The subject was counseled that no open fires were allowed at this time. The fire was extinguished.

September 6, 4:18 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Court Street on a report of a fire alarm. No smoke or fire were visible upon arrival. The building was thoroughly checked and no problem was found.

September 6, 9:11 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street on a report of a grass fire. While heading to the area, law enforcement canceled the apparatus as the fire in question was just a light post. Units returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to East 10th and Kelly streets Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 600 block of West 14th Street after staff reported some electronic equipment was stolen from the school.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday morning by the watershed officer after assisting the department of forestry with a fire on the 1720 Road.

Police responded to the high school Wednesday afternoon after staff found marijuana on a student. The student was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and released to his mother.

William Lionel Neary, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening near West 4th and Union streets and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and four counts of post-prison violations. Alana Faye Seidel, 28, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.

Police responded to East 10th and Dry Hollow streets Wednesday evening after a caller reported being assaulted by a male suspect. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

James Tyler Baldwin, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and strangulation.

Regional Jail

Josue Arias Morales, 21, Ellensburg, Wash., was jailed Wednesday on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Michael James Miles, 55, Maupin, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault.

Oregon State Police

Maria Elizabeth Gonzalez Rodriguez, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Mariah Dawn Hernandez, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of five counts of probation violation.