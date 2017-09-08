Redside netters jump to No. 10

The South Wasco County volleyball team split its last four matches, losing two straight to 2A Heppner and 3A Irrigon, Tuesday in a non-league double dual played at Heppner High School.

Against Heppner, the Redsides won the opening set by a 25-17 score, but lost the second set, 25-16.

SWC took a 2-1 lead in the match following a 25-18 victory, and Heppner battled back to a 25-18 triumph to set up a fifth-set tiebreaker, which it won, 15-12.

The Lady Redsides served at a 95 percent clip, going 88 of 92, with the trio of Jacqueline Noland, Kyrsten Sprouse and Madisen Davis combining for a 47 for 47 split.

Offensively, the Redsides converted on 112 of 134 swings for 51 kills, as Ana Popchock led the way with 12 kills on 24 of 25 attempts and Sprouse added a 22 for 32 rate on her nine kills.

SWC posted a season-high 23 blocks overall with Popchock leading with 10 blocks and Jada Myers was good for five.

“We played pretty well. It was a long tough match with a lot of long rallies,” said SWC head coach Donna Barton. “I was very pleased with serving and blocks. We switched back to double blocking this year and it is apparently paying off, as we have recorded a significant increase in blocking.”

After a grueling marathon of a match versus Heppner, the Redsides had to deal with an Irrigon team that is ranked ninth in the 3A class.

The Knights won in three sets, 26-24, 25-19 and 25-20.

The Redsides went 56 of 60 from the service line with Allie and Jacqueline Noland going 20 for 20 on serves.

Sprouse had eight kills, Allie Noland added six for the Redsides, who converted on 52 of 65 swings for 21 kills.

“We had a little trouble getting going in this match and just couldn’t get over the hump,” Barton said.

Last Friday in Bend, SWC hit the court for two matches against Trinity Lutheran and Crosshill Christian, and came away with a sweep and a dramatic five-set victory.

Allie Noland went 25 for 25 from the service line, Myers posted seven kills, and Sprouse was 10 of 11 on serves and connected on 11 of 12 swings for a team-leading 10 kills in SWC’s 25,11, 25-13 and 25-8 sweep of Trinity Lutheran.

The team had to put in some extra work against Crosshill Christian in a match where the Redsides jumped ahead 2-0 following scores of 25-22 and 25-16.

Crosshill Christian was able to restore order in the next two sets, picking up wins of 25-21 and 25-23 to move the match into a tiebreaker.

Both teams fought to a 13-all draw, but the Redsides rattled off the final two points for a 15-13 victory to take the match.

In all, SWC went 91 for 104 on serves for 88 percent and slammed down 120 of 138 swing attempts for 50 kills and .238 percentage.

Popchock was 20 for 20 on serves, Allie Noland added a 25 for 26 ratio and Myers hit on 14 of her 15 serves.

Allie Noland led at the net with 13 kills on 27 of 29, Sprouse went 33 for 26 for 11 kills, and Myers ended up going 28 for 32 with 11 kills.

“It was a great team effort for a huge win for us,” Barton said of the Crosshill match. “Jada and Ana did a good job blocking in the middle with help from Allie and Kyrsten. We had great defensive play from Kyrsten, Maddie Davis, and Ana Popchock, with all of them contributing great digs and very good reading.”

After these last few matches, South Wasco County (6-6 overall) moves up in the 1A rankings to No. 10 overall.

The team makes another long road trip to Damascus this Saturday in a non-league contest versus 1A Damascus Christian at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.