Help for kids in their middle years

(Editor’s Note: Following is the second of three installments on programs offered by The Next Door, Inc., and what you can do to help children and their families).

We all had that awkward moment when we were kids where we wondered where we fit into the world.

Maybe it was the day our pants were too short and someone cruelly informed us there was a name for that, it was called “high waters.”

Awkward would define Sarah, a painfully shy, middle child of three siblings, who was struggling to find her place in the world. We recently ran into Sarah, now grown, and her long-time friend and mentor, Karen.

Sarah courageously told us this inspiring and true story. The names in this story have been changed to protect their anonymity.

Sarah’s mom was single, raising three kids alone and holding down two jobs. It was especially difficult for her to support her family and be available for her children 100 percent of the time.

Not owning a car to get necessities like food, nor the ability to do the family laundry on a regular basis was super stressful for Sarah’s mom.

There were times when the family relied on their garden for food and donated boxes from the church. Being creative and stretching every meal became routine, because it was what they needed to do to survive.

The three small children and their mother learned endurance together. They became a team.

On one ill-fated day, Sarah was assaulted and this already shy girl withdrew more and more. Going to school was torture for her. Who could she talk to about this? Who would understand or know how to help her?

With limited support or education in her community about how to handle this type of trauma, all the wrong things were being said and done for Sarah. As her pain and loneliness increased, Sarah’s mother knew she needed to get her daughter some help. What does a single mom with a limited income do?

At this time in the late 1980s, her mother was told that Sarah would be a perfect candidate as a “Little” in the Big Sister Little Sister program, a mentoring program located in Hood River County.

At the time, Sarah was desperately needing a safe, positive, adult role model. She and her mother met with a match coordinator, and her mother began to fill out the paperwork identifying Sarah’s strengths, needs, interests, and personality.

At 10 years old, Sarah was given a booklet of papers and asked about her hobbies and interests and what she would like to do if she was given the chance to have a mentor.

She remembers poring over the pages and daydreaming about the idea of her special “Big Sister.” It was like the children in the movie “Mary Poppins” dreaming up their perfect nanny. Her “Big” had to be smart, like to try new things, play outside, love plants and animals, and pinky swear that they would be sisters forever.

It was a tall order that Sarah prayed for every night. She just knew her very own mentor was out there, somewhere. Hope filled her heart and got her through even the toughest days.

It’s been over 30 years now since Sarah sat across a big table and was introduced to the woman with whom she was matched through the program.

Every time Sarah met her mentor, Karen, she knew she was in for a delightful time. There were no rocks unturned and nothing they couldn’t do together.

Their visits included watching the ballet, going on hikes, picnics where they identified plants, watching movies, visiting museums, attending a WWF wrestling match, swimming, learning how to cook healthy foods, games, puzzles, arts and crafts… the list goes on and on.

As the years flew by, they continued to keep in contact by phone or mail, sending pictures and cards whenever they could.

Karen started her own family but she never forgot Sarah and always included her in activities.

Even when Sarah graduated high school and moved far away, they would just pick up where they left off whenever they could get together. It was like time stood still when it came to their friendship.

Sarah is now in her 40s with a daughter of her own who just turned 5. Karen welcoms Sarah’s daughter with open arms, just as she did Sarah all those years ago.

Their friendship started with an application, a willingness to volunteer to be a mentor, and a young girl who so desperately needed a friend. Now it’s become so much more.

Sarah is forever grateful for Karen’s willingness to take her under her wing and show her what it is to be a sister, a mother, and a friend.

In a recent interview, Sarah said, “I am living proof of how mentoring gave me a new perspective on life and how important it is to have a long-term best friend.

“I do believe that the Big Sister Little Sister program helped me more than any therapy sessions put together.”

Today, Sarah does what she can to “pay it forward” for struggling youth. As a single mom herself, she knows the importance of positive role models and developing good self-management skills.

She started out as a teacher’s aide for children with special needs, and she recently accepted a position of child coordinator assistant to help single moms.

She volunteers with the youth at her local church and helps with special events.

In the very near future, she plans to become a mentor herself, so that she can continue the positive cycle of mentoring that Karen so graciously accepted so many years ago.

This life-changing experience opened her eyes to endless possibilities, sky rocketed her self-esteem, and showed her how to share the love with a new generation of children.

This truly is a wonderful story about how one person, who chooses to live for others, even in a small way, can change the next generation and more.

Please consider being a mentor in a child’s life. The Next Door currently has several kids of all ages on the waiting list, eagerly wishing to meet their next friend.

For more information go to www.nextdoorinc.org or call Kateel Muhs, Match Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters at 541-399-0259 and Clay Blunk, Match Coordinator for Mentor For Success at 541-490-3354.

To learn more about The Next Door, visit www.nextdoorinc.org or call 541-386-6665.

— Carolyn Zuck is the communications specialist for The Next Door organization, which has been serving The Dalles and Hood River since 1971.