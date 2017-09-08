Rangers stake claim to a four-set victory

DUFUR – Although the Dufur Rangers weren’t crisp in a lot of areas, they found a way to scratch across a win against the Sherman Huskies.

The Lady Rangers broke open a 1-1 deadlock with wins of 25-23 and 25-19 to secure a four-set victory in their league-opening volleyball matchup played at Dufur High School.

“There are a lot of learning lessons that we can take from this match,” said senior hitter Alexus Outlaw. “One of them is communicating better on the court and learning how to read shoulders, hands and body language and playing off of that. We will have more opponents that will play us scrappy, so it is important to execute better when it is a close game.”

Both teams secured wins in the first two sets, with the Rangers scoring a 1-0 lead following a 25-20 score and the Huskies answering right back with a 25-20 victory of their own to even the match.

In the third set, Sherman took an early 5-0 lead, capped by an ace serve by Savannah Moe.

The Huskies then padded their lead by scores of 8-2, 11-8, 14-11 and 16-14 after a kill and a service ace by Jaelyn Justesen.

Dufur then flipped the momentum, as Mikayla Kelly dropped consecutive aces to give her team an 18-17 lead.

The Rangers led 22-19, but then a kill and a block by Justesen evened the score at 23-apiece.

Sherman committed a pair of miscues on the next two points, giving Dufur a 25-23 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.

Throughout the match, Sherman had three-to-four-point leads in the early parts of each set.

In the finale, Sherman led 4-1, but Dufur used a 6-0 spurt, with a kill by Kalie Ellis and an ace from Haili Wolf-DePriest, to make it a 7-4 score.

Justesen and Emma Stutzman slammed down a kill each to draw the Huskies to an 11-10 deficit, and later in the set, Sydnee Byers had a kill and Sherman had two hitting errors, giving Dufur a 20-15 lead.

With the score 20-19, Dufur used two Sherman miscues, an ace by Outlaw and a kill by Kelly to end the match, 25-19.

“I think that we did some great things tonight. In every set we played, we came out of the gates pretty hard, but we kind of lost that focus and momentum as the game went on,” said Sherman coach Amy Huffman.

Sherman has played a limited schedule with only a tournament and Thursday’s match as the only court time together aside from practices.

Huffman complimented the play of newcomer Shelby Reed, Desiree Winslow and setter Savannah Moe.

Junior libero CJ Johnson says the team will continue to take steps forward with more match time.

“Our main goal is to keep improving as a team and just continue to work our best as we progress through the season,” Johnson said. “We have done a lot better in our all-around game, like hitting, chanting and passing. Overall, we are working a lot better together.”

Dufur coach Kristin Whitley is still fine-tuning her lineups to get more continuity on the court with the two setters working in-sync with the hitters.

Through seven matches, Whitley said that she remains optimistic that once she finds the right mix of players, the communication gets better and the team starts meshing together, more wins will come.

“Communication is our weakest point right now. It is one of our biggest goals that we are working on,” Whitley said. “In practice, just like any skill like serving, passing or spiking, I have to teach communication. So, we have got several drills that we will work through. It is not there yet, but I hope we can get there soon.”

With the departure of a couple of Big Sky teams, league matches become critical for seeding.

The team is loaded with a returning core of sophomores and juniors, and once senior hitter Brianna McKinney finds her groove with added playing time, the Huskies could develop into one of the bigger threats when it comes to district play in late October.

“We all have to have the same goal and they have to want the most from themselves,” Huffman said. “Volleyball is a team sport. Yes, this is one loss, but our league games are so limited this year that every game we play really matters. We need that mentality of doing whatever it takes to win. It is hard to beat a team that never gives up and I hope that team is us. I know it is there. I know that we have that in us. We just need to bring it out every time we step on the court.”

No. 17-ranked Dufur (2-5 overall) next heads out to the Helix Tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Sherman (0-1) hosts 3A Riverside for a non-league volleyball matchup at 5 p.m. on Monday.