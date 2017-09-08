For the Record for September 8, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday September 8, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An assault report was taken Thursday morning from the 1000 block of West 10th Street.

An identity theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 200 block of West 13th Street.

A driver was cited for hit and run and no operator’s license Thursday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Thursday evening from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after assisting state police with a foot pursuit.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Quinton Street Thursday evening after a caller reported a dog was hit and killed. The dog’s owner was out of town and the dog was taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 4400 block of Chenowith Creek Road after a victim reported some items were stolen from her property.

A burglary report was taken Thursday afternoon from Wamic after a victim reported someone attempted to break into his business.

Oregon State Police

Anthony Wray Berry, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft, probation violation, and two counts of post-prison violations.