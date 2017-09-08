Small business centers offer help in wildfire recovery

As people confront severe smoke and wildfire damage throughout the Gorge, Small Business Development Centers at Columbia Gorge Community College and across Oregon are offering help for affected businesses.

“Businesses should be preparing now to weather these types of events, and the best resource is their local Small Business Development Center,” said Mark Gregory, state director of the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network.

“Our centers have advisers who are here and ready to help businesses work through supply chain interruptions, personnel issues and fewer customers.”

Mid-Columbia business owners are encouraged to contact the regional center at Columbia Gorge Community College for a free advising session.

Advisers work with each business individually and address specific needs. Advising is free and confidential. For details, call 541-506-6120.

Some specific issues businesses often face during disasters include destruction of property and other assets used to secure business financing, as well as supply chain interruptions, employees unable to get to work and cash flow disruptions

“Personal tragedy is often closely linked with business interruptions,” said Gregory.

“Issues that may not have been a problem can become overwhelming. Our centers are here to help,” he added.

Across the nation, America’s Small Business Development Centers are assisting with major disasters following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Centers are partially funded through the Small Business Administration.

Oregon’s centers are the state’s largest business assistance provider, with 19 centers and more than 40 locations throughout the state.