TD school on track to open Friday

Press release from District 21:

Improving air quality Thursday afternoon offered a positive sign that North Wasco County School District may be able to resume classes Friday.

However, shifting wind and atmospheric conditions can cause rapid changes in air quality, so district officials will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to respond to changes, if necessary.

“Based on conditions early Thursday evening, the current plan is to proceed with regular school operations Friday, though once again restricting outdoor activities and strenuous exertion as state and local health authorities advise,” said District Superintendent Candy Armstrong.

That said, Armstrong encouraged parents and guardians to make decisions on school attendance with the well-being of their children in mind.

“If you have a child with a chronic respiratory condition or otherwise compromised health, you may feel better about keeping your child home where you can monitor his or her condition and quickly seek medical attention, if needed,” Armstrong said. “Our school administrators and teachers will do the same for students who may exhibit concerning symptoms at school.”

North Central Public Health District advises anyone with respiratory illness or heart disease to closely follow their established health care plan, if they have one, and if their health worsens to seek medical attention. Others who may be more strongly affected by current conditions including the elderly and young children are urged to stay indoors.

“We want our students and their families to stay safe and healthy, but we also want to make sure all of our students have the opportunity to get the education they deserve,” Armstrong said.