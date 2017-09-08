Walden talks politics, Trump, future of GOP

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore, said it has gone largely unreported that the House has approved more than 300 bills within the first six months of 2017 — more than under the Obama, Clinton and both Bush administrations during the same period.

“We are getting a lot done this year,” he said. “That’s what the people elected us to do and that’s what I stay focused on.”

He said Republicans have launched the website, didyouknow.gop, to get the word out about their legislative goals and the progress that is being made.

“I think the media wants to portray that all we do is fight and that is unfortunate because it really isn’t getting all the facts out there,” said Walden.

VA REFORM

He said “landmark VA reform” was one of the larger pieces of legislation passed by a vote of 368 to 55 on June 13. The Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act has since been given the nod by the Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

After years of scandal involving the VA’s negligence in taking care of the men and women who have served, Walden said David Shulkin, head of the agency, is now empowered to fire, demote, or suspend employees who don’t get the job done.

“Our bill ensures those involved in misconduct are held accountable,” he said.

Walden introduced legislation that was approved unanimously by the House in July and adds medical scribes to the VA workforce to process paperwork and keep records so doctors can see more patients.

He has also sponsored several other bills going through the system to better serve veterans in rural areas and improve the delivery of services.

On another front honoring veterans, said Walden, the House voted 344-81 to give the troops a 2.4 percent pay raise, the largest in eight years.

FUNDING CLEANUP

There are many other national challenges that the House has addressed, said Walden, including reinvestment in the Brownfields program that provides funding to clean up contaminated properties.

That legislation advanced through the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which Walden chairs.

His committee is also working on bipartisan legislation that Walden describes as a “forward thinking agenda that’s pro-domestic energy and improves the nation’s infrastructure” to meet consumer demand and accommodate economic development.

Walden wants to see increased renewable energy output, including hydropower, which he said accounted for about 6 percent of total U.S. electrical generation in 2015.

With less than 3 percent of about 2,200 dams in the U.S. producing electricity, Walden believes output needs to increase to meet the nation’s growing energy needs.

“We want to capitalize on America’s energy abundance,” he said.

FORESTRY REFORM

For the fifth year in a row, he said the House is moving forward with bipartisan forestry reform — and under the Trump Administration he is hopeful that changes can be made to the way federal lands are managed.

He said forests of diseased and overstocked stands of trees create fuel loads that feed catastrophic wildfires, such as the Eagle Creek fire now raging at the west end of the Gorge.

Walden said the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reports that fires in Oregon have cost state and federal agencies a combined $100 million as of Aug. 31.

“In addition to providing a more streamlined process to clean up our federal forests, the bill would also require that burned stands get harvested while the trees still have value,” said Walden.

He acknowledged that it is frustrating to have so many House bills go to the Senate and have them fail to move forward, as was the case with health care reform.

To date, Trump has signed just 53 bills into law.

“The Senate is always challenging because of their rules and the fact they represent whole states, not individual districts,” said Walden.

“Republicans only hold a slim majority in the Senate (52-48), which makes it more difficult to get the votes. We need to be using every tool at our disposal to get things done.”

Although he is criticized regularly on the opinion pages of newspapers within his Second Congressional District, which encompasses 20 counties in Oregon, for not condemning the actions or Twitter posts of Trump, Walden said his time is better spent taking care of business.

“I have criticized the president publicly from time to time but I don’t respond to every cable news report or Twitter feed because I’m staying focused on public policy issues that matter to people in my district,” he said.

TAX REFORM

He said an example of the media pursuing its own agenda took place when he joined House Speaker Paul Ryan at an Intel press conference.

They spoke about the GOP tax reform agenda, which included these goals:

• Eliminating the “maze of unfair special interest loopholes” that keep rates artificially high for everyone.

• Increasing the standard deduction so the clear majority of taxpayers don’t have to deal with the complexity of itemizing.

• Ending the “death tax” so family-owned farms and businesses can be passed down to the next generation without facing a potentially devastating tax bill.

• Cutting tax rates in half on personal savings and investment so Americans can build a more financially secure future.

• Repealing the alternative minimum tax so millions of workers, families and job creators are no longer forced to calculate their taxes twice each year.

“Our current tax code imposes the highest corporate tax rate in the industrialized world on American job creators, discourages businesses from bringing home their foreign earnings and favors foreign workers and businesses over American workers and businesses,” said Walden.

He said the Tax Foundation, the nation’s leading independent tax policy research organization, has estimated that, if the reform package goes through, the gain in after-tax income for median income households in Oregon will be $5,293, and 21, 351 jobs will be added to the work force.

UNDER FIRE

During that press conference, Walden was asked by an Oregonian reporter whether he would support stronger laws in situations like the standoff at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in early 2016. The leaders of the armed takeover of federal lands were later exonerated of all charges by a jury.

Walden replied that there were already laws on the books to handle those types of cases, and those who violated the laws should be prosecuted. He said that had been done with the standoff suspects and their fate had been decided by a jury, which is how the U.S. justice system is supposed to work.

He said it was surprising to be asked that question, which was entirely off subject, but even more surprising to see an Oregonian story the next day that focused solely on the standoff issue.

Everything he does seems to come under fire from liberals, said Walden, who most recently has been criticized for fighting to overturn an Obama administration move to regulate the internet.

POWER GRAB

When internet service providers were identified under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, Walden said the FCC granted itself the power to broadly regulate the web “in the public interest.”

“If left unchallenged, this power grab will allow the FCC to regulate any interstate wired or wireless communication on barely more than a whim,” said Walden.

He said forcing a one-size-fits-all approach to internet regulation stifles innovation because companies may not be able to turn a business concept into a successful product.

He said the issue is of special interest to him since he holds a degree in journalism and spent years as the owner of a broadcasting company.

Walden has become increasingly concerned about the level of vitriol in political discussions these days.

He has held 17 town halls this year and said the forums are good, even when people are angry, because it gives them an opportunity to air complaints.

MOB MENTALITY

However, he said Trump’s election has triggered an increased level of name calling and personal attacks by opponents, which he does not see as conducive to good dialogue.

“I think a mob mentality is destructive to our society,” he said. “I hear from moderate to conservative people who feel intimidated to speak up for fear they will receive some sort of retaliation, either as an individual or with their business.”

In addition, he said people told his staffers at town halls in Hood River and The Dalles that they had come from Portland and other cities outside his district to vent. They wanted Walden, as the only Republican in the Oregon delegation, to know how strongly they disagreed with his party’s politics.

“I know that I’m a target — the Dems, progressives and liberals only have one place to go,” he said. “This is a very sophisticated, organized effort with a lot of emotion behind it.

“Indivisible, which seems to draw a lot of extremists, is not a movement designed to build agreement and unity. People who disagree with its views are shouted down and intimidated.”

His offices have been inundated with phone calls, letters and emails this year, and Walden said the response rate in his offices is 99.7 percent, which he credits to the efficiency of his staffers.

“We are responding as diligently as we can,” he said.

He expects things to get even more ugly when the 2018 campaign season gets underway. He currently has several Democrats vying to unseat him.

“Our party is raising record levels of funding and my base is fired up,” he said. “They are upset about what the left is doing and I think the law of physics applies here — for every action, there is an opposite and equal reaction.

“They are going to get very negative, you are already seeing that with letters to the editor that contain false information, but we are going to talk about what is being done and what our goals are, which I think align with the viewpoint of most Americans.”