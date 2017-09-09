Jumpstart race is coming on Sept. 26

The 21st annual Jumpstart Elementary Cross Country races are fast approaching and more than 300 boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade are expected to join in on the fun, starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Sorosis Park.

Kids from the Columbia Gorge, Wasco, Hood River and Sherman Counties are encouraged to run.

At 3:30 p.m., athletes in kindergarten and first grade start the festivities off in a half-mile race.

Second graders hit the course at 3:50 p.m. for a half-mile race, and third grade athletes start action in their three quarters of a mile event at the same time.

Rounding out the age groups are the fourth and fifth graders, who will duke it out for 1.1 miles with a tentative start time of 4:15 p.m.

Registration begins at 2:50 p.m. by the finish line at the park and there is no fee to participate.

Place ribbons are offered to the top 10 finishers in each race, boys and girls.



All staff willing to volunteer on that day for registration table, finish line and awards duties can contact Tom Conklin at conklint@nwasco .k12.or.us or call 541-340-9307.