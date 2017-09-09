0

What's Happening from September 10

As of Saturday, September 9, 2017

SEPTEMBER

Monday, September 11

CHOIR SEASON: Cascade Singers community choir begins its fall season. The Singers meet under the direction of Lloyd Walworth Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also take place Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers who will then audition with the director.

Tuesday, September 12

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at Noon. Lyle Lions Community Ctr. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Everyone is welcome.

Thursday, September 14

STEAK FEED: The Dalles Kiwanis Club Steak Feed will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sorosis Park. The Steak Feed is the club’s major fund-raiser for community projects serving children and youth. Tickets are still available from Kiwanis members or may be purchased in the park.

Monday, September 18

LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck 6 p.m. Meeting 6:30 p.m. Information: 509-365-2921.

Tuesday, September 19

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at Noon. Lyle Lions Community Ctr. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Public is welcome.

Thursday, September 21

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Kathy Ursprung from Port of The Dalles. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.

Sunday, September 24

JAM SESSION: A jam session will be held at Cherry Park Grange, 1002 Lambert Street, The Dalles, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 26

Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Ctr. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Public is welcome.

Saturday, September 30

ROYAL DINNER: The Dalles Theater Company presents a Royal Princesses’ Wedding. For more information contact Rob Baker at 201-543-4471.

OCTOBER

STUDY PROGRAM: A five-week study on “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion” by Jonathan Haidt begins every Sunday starting Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at Tayler Hall (lower parking lot) in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 1805 Minnesota St. The Dalles. There is no cost to attend, but donations towards the facilitator fee are appreciated.

