Crosstalk: How is Trump’s tenure going?

As we move into fall it seems quite amazing that in a couple of months it will have been a full year since the 2016 presidential election.

In previous elections, it seems the animosity between those who supported the winning candidate and those who did not lost much of its hard edge after only a few months, but that has been much less true with the election of President Trump.

So far, Trump’s presidency has been full of crisis and fear, with growing division and anger.

On the international stage America has threatened fire and brimstone on North Korea, and troops are heading back into Afghanistan to continue the “long war” as well. We have shut the door on refugees from Syria and migrants from Latin America and limited access to American visas.

Our response to the outrageous threats from North Korea has been to ready our military, and last I heard America’s big guns were “locked and loaded.” It’s unclear if the hammer is back but the metaphorical finger is on the trigger.

It’s a fearful time on the world stage.

With all the international threats and crisis, you might think that staffing of the State Department would a high priority for the president, but at last report the department was still understaffed due to a lack of nominations being brought before the Senate.

There seems to be a focus on the military response, and one can only hope that there is a contingency plan that doesn’t involve a major attack.

That said, bombastic and verbose threats have often worked for North Korea, perhaps they will work for Trump as well. He certainly wields a bigger stick.

The refugee crisis has been left solely to the region and Europe to deal with, America declining to accept Syrian refugees. Migrants and refugees from Latin America aren’t faring much better, as Trump continues to talk about his “big and beautiful” wall.

The wall isn’t just planned for the border, it seems, as the young men and women who signed up for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program were put on notice that the protections they were promised had been rescinded and their future in the U.S. placed in doubt and limbo.

Like many of Trump’s actions since the election, there was little warning, poor execution, and no apparent plan as to how to go forward.

As divisions over race and citizenship are fanned into flame, Americans on both coasts face the challenge of disaster as hurricanes flood the East and fires engulf the West.

Unfortunately, as Hurricane Harvey approached, the National Hurricane Center was being led by an acting director, the job posting having not gone out until July. An administrator has not been named for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration either.

The new director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) took office in June, and two deputies were recently nominated but are not yet confirmed.

And the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA’s parent agency, has been without permanent leadership for a long time.

It seems the basic job of the presidency — administration — has been neglected.

National trends have local impacts, of course.

Driving through The Dalles on Monday morning the smoke had cleared enough to see across the Columbia River. Traveling east on Fifth Street, I was passed by a big 1980s era pickup heading east sporting two oversized flags: One was the Confederate battle flag and the other I didn’t recognize.

I don’t recall ever seeing that flag in The Dalles, certainly not one of that size. There was a protest in Portland on Sunday, perhaps they were returning from the parade. They didn’t feel like part of the community.

But do we know what our community really is these days?

When local police Capt. Steve Baska recently retired after 31 years, he told a reporter that people didn’t know their neighbors today like they used to.

That lack of community stretches across the nation, opening the door to divisiveness and fear.

And until we find a way to rebuild our social neighborhoods, it seems unlikely things will change.

— Mark Gibson