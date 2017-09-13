For the Record for September 12, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday September 12, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 8, 1:25 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2900 block of West 6th Street. One driver cited for making a dangerous left turn. A report was taken.

September 11, 8:07 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 600 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

September 9, 11:00 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 67. Driver stated his arm spasmed causing him to veer off the road. The injury sustained was minor and the vehicle was towed. A report was taken.

September 12, 1:42 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 97. Delivery semi had overturned on the freeway causing the interstate to be blocked for several hours. The driver of the semi was placed out of service for 24 hours. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and six on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jeffrey Lane Marshall, 59, Portland, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 400 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported a motorcycle was stolen from his property.

Police vehicle struck a cat Saturday morning near West 7th and Floral court. The cat was deceased and transported to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 1300 block of Trevitt Street after a victim reported a window to their bedroom was shot out by a BB gun.

Conan Setefano Iaulualo, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop near Interstate 84, exit 84 and is accused of two counts of probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempting to elude a police office in a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer on foot, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree kidnaping.

Police responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street Friday evening after a caller reported observing a female suspect steal some items from a store. The suspect was located and cited and released for third-degree theft. She was also verbally trespassed from the property. A report was taken.

Hannah Elizabeth Jones, 19, Hood River, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 3200 block of West 7th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Emily Keagan Smith, 28, no listed address, was arrested Sunday morning in the 100 block of West 9th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Tyler James Burris, 25, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.

Police responded to the 100 block of West 14th Street Sunday morning on a report of an out of control juvenile subject. The juvenile was arrested for harassment and lodged at the juvenile facility. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 200 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported a lawnmower was stolen from her property.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Luis Fernando Calderon, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 1000 block of Hostetler Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon after a victim reported a former employee stole three vehicle titles from the business prior to being fired. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Monday afternoon after a caller reported a male and female were fighting outside. Female victim declined to pursue charges but the male subject was cited and released for second-degree disorderly conduct. A report was taken.

Amber Renee Whitefoot, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 1300 block of Trevitt Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Saturday morning on Interstate 84 near exit 97 after a vehicle was left in an unsafe area. The vehicle was impounded.

Deputy responded to White River Falls campground Saturday afternoon after a caller reported several subjects were applying graffiti to the water tower. A male and female suspect were located and cited and released for third-degree criminal mischief, unlawful application of graffiti, and unlawful possession of graffiti equipment. A report was taken.

A driver was cited and released for a lighting violation, no operator’s license, failure to provide proof of insurance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana during a traffic stop Monday evening at West 6th and Cherry Heights streets.

An agency assist report was taken early Tuesday morning on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 97 after assisting state police with a crash.

Oregon State Police

Shawn Michael Hulbert, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83 on a warrant for failure to appear.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday evening after assisting city police with a eluding vehicle on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Monday morning on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 136, the vehicle was impounded.

Sherman County

Jacob Lee Burr, 28, Canby, was arrested Sunday evening in Moro and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, reckless driving, and second-degree criminal trespass.

Brandon James Gosson, 35, Wasco, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Wasco and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Gilliam County

Stephanie M. Pannell, 46, Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 146 and is accused of two counts of reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Pablo Antonio Perez, 23, Sunnyside, Wash., was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful delivery of heroin.

Allan Patrick Begg, 64, Portland, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangerment of highway workers.

Devon James Steiger, 27, St. Paul, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Rance Eugene Lee, 37, Princeton, Calif., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Laurence Evan Emery, 64, Port Angeles, Wash., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for harassment.

Keacan Craig Koops, 33, The Dalles, was jailed Monday after turning himself in on a local warrant for probation violation.