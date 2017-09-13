For the Record for September 13, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday September 13, 2017

FIRE

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to one call for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

POLICE REPORTS

The Dalles Police

A vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Second St, pulled over to side of road upon seeing officer Tuesday morning. Officer learned car’s tags were expired and driver was counseled.

On Tuesday morning, a man was reported laying down near the parking zone by the skatepark with a plastic bag around him for warmth. Officer contacted man, who told officer he’d had a rough night and would be moving along shortly.

A scooter was reported stolen Tuesday morning in the 400 block of E. Second.

On Tuesday morning, a transient was reported camping under a fifth wheel trailer in 400 block of W. Second. This is an ongoing issue and caller wants them moved out. Officers contacted subject and trespassed him from the area.

Wasco County Sheriff

An agency assist was requested Tuesday morning near Interstate 84 westbound for an overturned FedEx truck with blown front tire. Debris was reported to be all over and highway needed shut down.

Dispatch reported multiple 9-1-1 hang-up calls in the 3500 block of West 13th Street Tuesday morning. Nothing heard and no answer on callback. Deputy asked to check the area.

A caller on Interstate 84 reported seeing two horses loose near milepost 97 Tuesday morning. Horses were on the railroad tracks when she went by. Owner of horses later called and said his horses were back in and not loose, but he wanted to talk to deputy regarding dogs in the village that chased his horses and nipped at one of them. Owner of dogs was warned about loose dogs and that she may be cited if it happens again.

A caller in the 1000 block of Irvin Street said Tuesday morning he had rented a room to an man who paid for one month and left in the middle of the next month without paying and left his belongings behind. Renter called property owner and threatened to break into residence to retrieve his belongings as he had been trespassed from the property and his items would be returned after back rent was paid. Parties were advised it was a civil matter.

A theft was reported in the 200 block of Sixth Street Tuesday morning.