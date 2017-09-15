Dufur heads to the Portland area

With an extra week off from a season-opening home win over Falls City, the defending champion Dufur Rangers take on 3A Horizon Christian, out of Tualatin at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Hawks have split two games so far, beating Mohawk by a 28-26 score on Sept. 1, but last week, suffered a 62-6 setback against Big Sky conference opponent, Arlington-Condon.

The Rangers scored 50 points in their first game win, as Derek Frakes completed 11 of 16 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns and added 55 yards rushing.

Cole Kortge netted 98 yards on four catches, and Curtis Crawford added six catches for 81 yards and a pair of scores.

Seven different Dufur players hit for 253 yards rushing on 37 carries, with Anthony Thomas going for a team-leading 48 yards on eight attempts.

Radio station 102.3 FM will broadcast the game live at 7 p.m.