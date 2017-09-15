Eagle Creek fire expected to slow

SALEM — The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office reported Thursday morning that the Eagle Creek fire in the western sector of the Gorge is expected to continue growing, but at a slower rate as winds remain light.

The fire that was sparked by fireworks Sept. 2 is about 13 percent contained and has involved 37,567 acres, according to state officials.

Winds pushed the fire beyond Nick Eaton Ridge in the northeast corner yesterday. The fire is expected to grow to the south and, to a lesser extent, the east, but at a slower pace. Air resources may also be used to help slow the fire's spread.

A fire line is in place along the Interstate 84 corridor from Herman Creek east to Mitchell Point and if conditions permit, firefighters will conduct burn out operations to strengthen that line.

The state reports that mop-up is almost complete along the freeway corridor from Bridal Veil to Warrendale. Crews will now begin focusing their mop-up efforts east toward Cascade Locks.

On the southwest and southeast perimeters, a contingency line, which primarily follows powerline corridors and roads, is nearly complete.

The fire is expected to continue its low intensity burn in Tanner and Big Cedar Springs.

Powerlines serving Cascade Locks from the west have been re-energized following operations to remove snags and complete repairs.

The state continues to maintain four structural protection task forces (two working during the day and two at night). These crews are working with wildland partners to improve containment lines by supporting burnout operations and patrolling residential areas.

As conditions change, firefighters will be positioned to provide the best protection for homes and other buildings. There are currently 26 crews at work, with 934 firefighters, 46 engines, 12 helicopters, nine dozers and 15 water tenders.

Weather is predicted to remain cooler with higher relative humidity and light winds through Thursday evening. State officials believe Friday and Saturday may present some challenges, with a potential for light east winds and lower humidity.

A significant rain event is still predicted for Sunday evening and Monday.

On Wednesday, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office made the following evacuation level changes:

• Evacuation zone A4b — west Hood River Valley — was upgraded from Level One to Level Two, "Be Set" to evacuate at a moment's notice. This area includes all residences west of Country Club Road beginning at Frankton Road and ending at York Hill Road, and all residences on the north and west side of York Hill Road. All residences west from milepost 57-61 on Interstate 84, including Morton Road and Mitchell Point Road, are also included in the level 2 A4b zone.

• Evacuation zone A4a running along the I-84 corridor, east of exit 47 and west of exit 56 is being elevated to Level Three evacuation notice, "Go.” This evacuation generally covers the Wyeth/Herman Creek Road area, including the tribal fishing in-lieu site. Level Three means that residents should leave immediately.

• The Cascade Locks area’s Level Three notices are being rolled back to a Level Two. This means that all of the Cascade Locks area is now at a Level Two notice. The Sheriff's Office would like to caution those who return to their homes that they should still "Be Set" to leave at a moment's notice. Even though this is a step back, maintaining readiness is still important.

Officials said the increase in evacuation levels is in response to the fire behavior that occurred in the Herman Creek drainage overnight Tuesday.

The fire ran approximately three miles to Nick Eaton Ridge with some spots toward Gorton Creek. The fire remains within established contingency planning lines, and firefighters will continue to attack the fire by air if weather permits.

The sheriff's office reminds all Hood River County residents to be aware that changes in fire conditions can occur, and that a state of awareness should be maintained.