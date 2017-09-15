Breaking News

Letter to the Editor: Open enrollment

As of Thursday, September 14, 2017

To the editor:

Obamacare is still available, but the enrollment period is shorter this year. The open Eenrollment period for the 2018 year begins Nov. 1, 2017, and goes to Dec. 15, 2017. Plans sold during open enrollment start Jan. 1, 2018.

People can get help now in choosing a plan. Here are two links for help to get connected: https://connector.getcovered-america.org/en-us/widget and www.oregonhealthcare.gov/.

Diane Bungum

The Dalles

