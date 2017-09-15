Letter to the Editor: Unkempt graves

To the editor:

On Sept. 9, we were in The Dalles for an event. We visited the I00F Cemetary to place fresh flowers on our daughter, mother, grandmother and grandfather’s graves. Beautiful green manicured grass upon entering, in the veteran's section, but the section we were visiting was parched, weeds growing about a foot high.

It's hard enough to lay anyone to rest, but to have their final resting place be unkempt as we found it, was disappointing, maddening, disrespectful and so sad. If you haven't been there in awhile, I urge you take a ride, and see for yourself.

Carsl Marshall

The Dalles