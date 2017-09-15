TD heads out to Brookings

Due to air quality concerns, The Dalles football team has spent much of its practice time inside a gym.

At 7 p.m. Friday, head coach Steve Sugg will unleash his undefeated Riverhawks on Brookings Harbor in a non-league showdown from Brookings.

“There is only so much you can do indoors, but the kids have seemed to relish coming to practice and working hard,” Sugg said. “It is not the same mundane routine you get into when you are outside all the time. Those practices have been pretty upbeat. I have been pretty pleased with their attention to detail in the gym. I hope that carries over for a good performance in Brookings.”

Brookings Harbor uses a double tight end, double wing set and will run the ball 85 percent of the time.

To stop that offense, Sugg said the plan is to load the box with multiple players.

“This type of offense is going to kind of negate our speed a little bit,” Sugg said. “We are going to have to take a different approach with our defensive line with more gap control, have our guys stay low and have them take on some double teams and be able to bounce the ball to the outside.”

The Riverhawk defense stopped Fort Vancouver last week, holding them to negative 22 yards of offense on 41 plays, and added five sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and had 10 tackles for loss.

“We are going to have to play assignment football,” Sugg said. “We are not real big up front, so we will have to come up with a good game plan to stop them.”

As dominant as the defense has been in the first two games, the Riverhawk offense is steadily progressing to the point of making it difficult on teams to stop the various weapons.

In Vancouver, Gabe Helseth completed 14 of 28 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, as the Riverhawks moved their record to 2-0 on the season after a 34-0 shutout victory.

Offensively for the Hawks, they totaled 392 yards on 73 plays from scrimmage, had 21 first downs, went 8 of 15 on third down conversions and were a perfect 5 for 5 in the red zone.

“We got to come out and be aggressive early and try to score on our first couple of possessions to get a lead,” Sugg said of the offensive plan. “If we can get a lead on a double tight, double wing team, their offense becomes a little bit more predictable as far as what they are going to do. We are going to have to just come out and execute, not shoot ourselves in the foot.”

In the ground game, the Riverhawks rushed 45 times for 201 yards versus the Trappers, with Dalles Seufalemua leading the way with 104 yards on 16 carries.

Glenn Breckterfield had a team-leading 124 yards on seven catches, and tight end Mac Abbas went for 24 yards on his two scoring catches.

“With our spread formations, we are going to see a lot of Cover 2 out of Brookings Harbor,” Sugg added. “I have a feeling they are going to blitz us quite a bit, just because of our youth and inexperience on the offensive line. They are going to come after us a little bit. We are into Week 3 and our young linemen are getting better and better in every game. Hopefully, they can continue to grow and take that next step this week.”