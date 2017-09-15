POW/MIA day Friday

The Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee holds its annual observance of National POW/MIA Day on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. in front of the monument at Kelly Viewpoint near Sorosis Park.

Each year, ceremonies take place throughout the United States to remember about 88,000 American military personnel who have been unaccounted for since World War I, and the 138,000 troops who have been held as prisoners of war.