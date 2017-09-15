For the Record for September 14, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday September 14, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 13, 1:17 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, non-injury crash, West 10th and Blakely Way. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

September 13, 9:11 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 18. One vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the road when it began to get back on the road it struck a passing vehicle. The driver was cited for failure to yield before entering the highway. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A threatened suicide was reported in the 2700 block of W. Seventh Street Tuesday morning. Subject reportedly has history of suicidal thoughts. Officers arrived and spoke with subject.

Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of E. 11th Street Tuesday morning. Glass was broken over the weekend.

An audible business panic alarm was triggered Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of West Third Street. Officers contacted manager; he had inadvertently given incorrect passcode.

A utility trailer was reported stolen taken from the 800 block of E. 11th Street Tuesday afternoon.

A hit and run accident was reported in the 1300 block of West Sixth on Tuesday afternoon. Damage reported to passenger side of car from bumper to bumper.

Ewell Ray Kelso, 74, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of West Second Street and accused of failure to appear in the second degree; being a felon in possession of a weapon; and violation of his post-prison supervision conditions.

Disorderly conduct was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Mount Hood Street. People reported in a back lot drinking; subjects had previously been trespassed from location. Officer made contact with people behind a liquor store; they were not drinking and dispersed on foot.

A Tuesday afternoon caller reported his motorcycle was stolen from his yard. Owner located it two blocks away. Subject took motorcycle from alley behind caller’s house then pushed it down to Ninth Street. Theft remains under investigation.

Harassment reported Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of E. 18th Street. Neighbor left threatening note against dog on door because dogs were barking. Man confronted person who left the note. Officers contacted both parties and told them to stay off each other’s property.

Theft of fuel reported at Jack’s Mini Market Tuesday evening. Driver left without paying for $37 worth of fuel.

Theft of a meal reported at Sugar Bowl Tuesday evening. Someone ordered food and then left without paying. Officer was planning to review video to identify subject.

A restraining order violation was reported in the 3200 block of West Seventh Street Tuesday evening.

A domestic complaint was reported Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of Laughlin Street. A female reportedly had a knife and cut a man’s tire after an argument and locked him out of the house. Both parties agreed to not contact each other while man changed tire and left.

Chandon Leish Girl, 28, of Tigard, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 700 block of Federal Street after victim reported their vehicle was keyed.

Police responded to the skate park Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported a juvenile subject was urinating in public. The suspect was located and arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged at the juvenile facility and a report was taken.

A female suspect was cited and released for second-degree theft Wednesday evening from the 1200 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

An assault report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street. The incident is under investigation.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Shannon Cheyenne Brown, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Irvine Street and is accused of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

A caller who lives in Bend said he responded to a Craigslist ad about buying a car and the seller accepted his $1,800 for it, but then sold the car to someone else and then would not respond to his communications. The victim was advised to contact the police in Bend.

Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday afternoon with vehicle trespassing in area of Elder and Huskey roads. Vehicle has been parked 100 feet off roadway in clear-cut area and has been there for a few days. Property is posted closed due to fire danger and closed to public. Tan Toyota was located and identified as being owned by a Bingen resident. Deputy left business card advising car’s owner that vehicle is trespassing and needs to be moved.

Criminal mischief-vandalism was reported in the 3700 block of West 13th Street Tuesday afternoon. Two kids reportedly broke into a building; they were seen on a video.



A Chihuahua dog was reported running loose in the road in the 1200 block of Highway 197 Tuesday afternoon. Owner was warned about dogs running loose.

Justin Alan Burke, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 2600 block of West 10th Street and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A vehicle was stopped for having no tail lights Wednesday morning on I-84 eastbound milepost 80.



A vehicle was stopped and the driver was warned about speeding Wednesday morning near the intersection of Sixth and Coastal.



A vehicle was stopped for speeding near the intersection of Highway 197 and Mill Street Wednesday morning. A vehicle was stopped for speeding on Highway 197 at milepost 11 Wednesday morning.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road after a caller reported his home was broken into while he was out of town.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 4700 block of Highway 30 after a caller reported a subject was caught removing a fence post from her property.

A harassment report was taken Wednesday evening from the 3800 block of West 10th Street.

Deputy responded to the area of East 12th and Quinton streets Wednesday evening on a report of subjects fighting. Contact was made with two male subjects, the other involved subject fled prior to deputy arrival. The two contacted subjects were found to be in possession of marijuana. They were cited and released and a report was taken.

Joshua Alan Miller, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Regional Jail

Joseph Charles Morrissey, 63, White Salmon, Wash., was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for placing offensive substances in water.

Sarah Helen Kristine Mosley, 23, no listed address, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Jennifer Deanna McLaren, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Cory James Widner, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.