SWC splits a pair in Damascus

Saturday in Damascus, the South Wasco County Redsides played in a volleyball double dual against No.1-ranked Perrydale and No. 19 Damascus Christian, and salvaged a split in those two matches with the win coming in sweep fashion over Damascus.

In their first match of the afternoon, the Lady Redsides hit the court against the Pirates, and played a close first set, losing by a 25-23 final margin.

Perrydale then ramped up its game in the final two sets, picking up wins of 25-12 and 25-16 for the sweep.

From the service line, the Redsides converted 46 of 53 for 87 percent, with Allie Noland going 9 of 9, and teammates Jada Myers sinking 10 of 11.

On hit attempts, Kyrsten Sprouse had five kills and Noland dropped three, as the team made good on 48 of 65 swings with 18 kills.

South Wasco County stormed back in its nightcap match against Damascus, picking up a three-set sweep by an average of 5.6 points.

Myers and Sprouse combined for 13 kills, and Jacqueline Noland added 14 of 15 serves to go along with four kills, as SWC won the first two sets by identical 25-20 scores.

Out in front, 2-0, the Redsides completed their sixth sweep of the 2017 campaign with a 25-18 output.

“We really just didn’t play well in that first match, but did a better job passing and setting up attacks against Damascus,” said SWC head coach Donna Barton. “With better passing, we were able to set up better attacks and keep Damascus a little more on the defensive.”

From the service stripe, Myers was a perfect 9 for 9 to follow up Jacqueline Noland.

At the net of offense, Myers hit on 14 for 16 of her swing attempts with seven kills, and Sprouse had a 12 of 13 split with six kills for the Redsides, who were 57 of 67 on kill tries with 28 kills.

SWC (8-7 overall), now ranked ninth in the 1A division, was in Spray for a league match today with a 5 p.m. start time against 64th ranked and winless Mitchell-Spray (0-6).

After that Big Sky conference contest, SWC makes a trip to Boardman for the Riverside Tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday.