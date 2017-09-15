Telles picks up MC Amateur crown

Dan Telles shot a gross score of 144 and finished one stroke ahead of Tyler Vassar to claim title honors at the 78th Mid-Columbia Amateur Championship, ending on Sept. 4 at The Dalles Country Club.

Vassar had a first gross score of 145 in the ‘A’ flight.

Brett Ball added a 148, Mark Felderman placed third after his 151, and Donnell Smith shot a 154 to grab fourth place.

Ted Proctor won the net crown with his 137, an eight-shot spread over Gary Mariani, who had a 145.

David Sturdyvin was third with his 146, and Paul Nealon notched a 147 and was fourth-best in the ‘A’ flight net category.

Jeff Ford won the ‘B’ flight gross title with a 159, defeating Bob Ball in a scorecard playoff, and ending up in third place was Chris Cady (166), and John Nelson hit for fourth (168).

On the ‘B’ flight net side, Ron Krol (137), Russ Bong (143), Stacy Alleman (149) and Tim Farley (149) made up the top-four participants.

Shan May won the ‘C’ flight net crown, ahead of Ed Wicks (167), Pete Kelly (168) and Dan Alford.

John Haughney scored top honors in the ‘C’ flight net class, and right behind were Hank Henry (140), Rodger Jarmer (143) and Charlie Ford (143).

Jeff Justesen tallied a first gross score of 175 to take the ‘D’ flight championship, inching past Pete Barber (176), Bill Gillette (182) and Steve White (186).

Rich Hess carded a net score of 134 to take his ‘D’ flight championship, defeating Mike Farley (142), Paul Schanno (147) and Toby Kuehl (151).