Area 4-H club members have a busy August

The Wasco County 4-H Fair season has come to a close.

It was an extremely eventful August with a pre-fair held Aug. 11–13, horse fair Aug. 18-20, Wasco County Fair Aug. 24-27, and Oregon State Fair Aug. 25 through Sept. 4.

Pre-fair

The pre-fair offered opportunities for 4-H youth to exhibit their baking, art, photography, sewing, robotics, and more.

There were live contests featuring their cooking skills, presentations and the Fashion Revue, which allows youth to wear clothing they have sewn in a fashion show setting.

Judges critiqued the work of the 4-H members and helped them improve their skills.

The public viewed all the judged exhibits and watched the fashion revue on Aug. 13 in the cafeteria of Dufur School, which was packed with the largest audience in recent history for the event.

Horse Fair

Members trotted down to the Tygh Valley Fairgrounds the following weekend for the horse fair.

Youth demonstrated their skills in events ranging from gaming to formal dressage and hunt seat over fences (jumping).

The youth worked with the judge from Washington and learned how to evaluate horses, be thorough with equipment safety, and better their horsemanship. 4-H members experienced two jam-packed days of horses and fun during the fair.

Wasco County Fair

It was a quick turnaround between Horse Fair and the Wasco County Fair.

At the county fair, projects from pre-fair were displayed if they weren’t competing at the Oregon State Fair.

Animal projects were exhibited in showmanship, market, and conformation classes.

Showmanship was judged based on the 4-H members’ skills and knowledge of their animal and their cleanliness and professionalism.

Market classes were held for animals that have been raised to sell in the auction.

Conformation classes were centered on how well the animals followed their breed or species national standard.

Top showmen for each animal species competed in the master showmanship for both large and small animals.

Members demonstrated their skills showing beef cattle, sheep, swine, horses, and goats Saturday evening.

Tate Howell received the top award and Morgan Brumley was awarded reserve champion.

Small animals, including rabbits, cavies (guinea pigs), and poultry, three top showmen were named. After a close competition, Sara Treichel was named the Small Animal Master Showman and Katrina Carlson received the reserve champion.

There were a wide variety of classes and activities at the county fair other than the main contests.

An adult sheep showmanship jackpot show was held as a fundraiser and engaging activity. 4-H parents, volunteers, staff, and members from the public, including our Wasco County Fair and Rodeo Queen Chloe and Dufur FFA advisor Becky Boles, showed 4-H members’ lambs. Many of the adult showmen did quite well despite lack of experience or years of not having shown a lamb.

Small animal 4-H members tested their knowledge with a small animal judging contest.

The youth were asked to identify breeds of poultry, rabbits, and cavies. They also evaluated rabbits and turkeys.

There was equipment and body part identification and more. It was an educational contest for the youth and left them wanting to learn more about their species.

On Sunday of the county fair, members from the community showed their backing of the 4-H and FFA youth by bidding on their market animals at the Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction.

Their support was astounding and 4-H members and volunteers are truly thankful for those who help support the youth.

State Fair

In Salem, exhibits from the Wasco County Pre-Fair competed against incredible youth exhibits qualifying from around the state. Jessica Elam, Tate Howell, and Emily Crawford, were awarded the supreme medallion award for their projects.

Aaron Pyles and Griffin Harrah represented Wasco County 4-H in animal projects and did very well.

The Wasco 4-H youth have made their parents, 4-H volunteers, and the county 4-H staff extremely proud with their dedication and positivity this year.

— Elli Vanderzanden is outreach program coordinator for 4-H Youth Development at the OSU Extension Service for Wasco County.