Fire hurts businesses

It has been a very difficult few months for businesses in The Dalles and around the Columbia River Gorge area.

The winter was marked by storm after storm blowing through, and snow and ice kept many people inside.

That naturally impacted sales for many companies, but when spring finally rolled around, most business owners expected sales to improve during the busy tourist season.

Well, not so fast. The snow disappeared, but late summer’s hot and dry conditions brought a fresh calamity:

This time, trouble came in the form of a serious wildfire. The Eagle Creek Fire, which flared up near Cascade Locks on Saturday, Sept. 2, had blackened approximately 41,000 acres as of Friday morning.

The fire was reportedly started due to a teenager recklessly tossing fireworks around on a trail in the area.

Since the blaze took off, the smoke in The Dalles area has been heavy at times.

It has been described as similar to being around a campfire with the wind blowing smoke in your eyes.

Ash has rained down like snow flurries on several days.

Hazardous air conditions have led to the postponement or closure of numerous events and activities. Naturally, business activities have been impacted.

The Chronicle reached out to several business owners this week to see how they were “weathering” the unsavory conditions; if the fire had adversely affected their operations and sales.

David Link, president of Valvoline Instant Oil Change at 1011 W. Eighth Place, said the direct impacts appear to be minimal.

“We have seen a slight drop, but we normally slow down a bit the week that school starts, so it is hard to tell,” Link said.

“However, it isn’t very pleasant working under smoke and ash. Where we have had some difficulty is in our deliveries. My vendors have made it to us either a day late or later than usual on their scheduled day because of the route they have to take to get here.”

Link added that dealing with the fire after the relatively harsh winter seems something like a trial of fire and water, but he said he was trying to take a philosophical approach.

“We made it through the winter, but now this? A testimony in perseverance, I guess,” he said. “My main goal is to always make sure my employees get hours and we keep our doors open for our customers. In business, you have to learn how to roll with the punches.”

Nan Wimmers, co-owner of Columbia Gorge Real Estate at 235 E. Third Street, said she believes the fire has put a dent in business activity.

“We have seen new buyer activity slow in the last couple weeks,” Wimmers said.

“Some current buyers have been hesitant to look at properties in the smoke, and I assume the new buyers are just not thinking about starting the buying process with the fire activity at the top of every news broadcast.”

However, Wimmers said she is still seeing fairly strong home sales activity.

“It is a strong sellers’ market, so it’s hard to say how much is fire-related and how much is just the typical fall activity level starting,” she explained.

Aaron Lee, co-owner of Sedition Brewing Company, located at 208 Laughlin Street, said the effects of the big fire has hit his business severely.

“We’ve absorbed the double whammy with this; first, winter, now fire,” Lee said.

“We’re seeing an 80 percent hit to the numbers we had prior to the fire. The freeway closure has hit our numbers really hard, as we see the bulk of our business at this point from the freeway. We’ve also had to move or cancel our one-year anniversary event, as we didn’t feel that it would draw any one out, as we had planned an outdoor music event.”

Freebridge Brewing at 710 E. Second Street reported a similar situation.

“I don’t even know where to start,” said Freebridge co-owner Steve Light. “The impacts are reminiscent of this past winter. Our sales for the last two weeks are down more than 70 percent compared to 2016. Tourist traffic is zero.”

Light pointed out that he hopes traffic will soon increase, because he has had to reduce staff to about half of normal.

“We are also impacted by beer festivals that have changed dates due to air quality conditions and have caused conflicts, causing us to pull out of some,” Light added.

“Nothing is good here. I’m sure my comments will resonate with the rest of the business community here in The Dalles.”

Rachel Brown, co-owner of Skycam Construction, said there has not been much of a direct impact on the business so far.

“However, one of the job sites we are working on in Hood River is currently under a Level 1 evacuation notice, so we may have to halt work on that site very quickly if it moves up to a level 2 or 3,” she explained.

“It's a high-density residential area, and it would be really scary for a lot of people if that were to happen. We are just waiting to see how it plays out at this point and hoping for the best for everyone.”

Brown added that those fighting the fires are real heroes. “The firefighters have done an amazing job at minimizing loss with a fire of this size, and I am hoping with everything I have that they can continue that,” she said.

Perhaps understandably, insurance is one industry that does not seem to be hurting.

Mike Courtney, an insurance agent with the Stratton Agency at 212 E. Fourth Street, said he is not seeing any lack of customer activity due to the fires.

“I haven’t noticed a significant impact,” Courtney said. “Business is thriving!”

The fire’s serious impacts to the region, along with the fact that the fire was apparently caused by one person’s careless or irresponsible behavior, has not been lost on residents who are suffering with poor air quality and the potential for harm to their homes and businesses.

The Dalles resident Scott Stephens said he had come up with an idea for an appropriate punishment for the young man who lit and tossed the fireworks that sparked the big blaze.

“On weekends, he could don firefighters’ pants and shirts and a shovel and gloves, and put him on a secondary line to put out hot spots,” Stephens suggested.

“Have him work 16 hours a day and actually help patch up some of what he did. I’m not saying put him on the front line; that’s where the professional people are. But he can help mop up hot spots.”

He said that task is the least the culprit should have to do to try to make up for some of the terrible damage he has caused.

“He created quite a disaster,” Stephens said.