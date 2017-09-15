Interstate 84 Westbound opens

Update - 6:30 a.m. Friday - Ramps in and out of Cascade Locks have opened.

Update - Eagle Creek Wildfire - Westbound I-84 is open to traffic however, all off ramps remain closed. SR 14 remains closed to vehicles over 10,000 lbs gross vehicle weight, between Washougal, mp 19 and Dallesport, mp 84. Eastbound I-84 truck traffic is being diverted to US 26 in Oregon. Parking on the shoulders both directions of SR 14 is prohibited except in emergency situations.