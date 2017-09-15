For the Record for September 15, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday September 15, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

September 14, 1:01 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4400 block of Mill Creek Road on a report of smoke in a basement of a residence. Nothing was showing upon arrival. Investigation determined that the dryer in the basement was unhooked from the outside vent which caused the smoke-like appearance. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his backpack was stolen.

Dena Marie Lathrop, 46, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 800 block of Floral Court and is accused of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Wasco County

A hit and run report was taken Thursday afternoon from Celilo State Park after a victim reported his vehicle was damaged while he was out on the water.

Chance Widner, 28, Mosier, was arrested Thursday evening in Mosier and is accused of harassment.

Oregon State Police

A female driver was cited and released for driving while suspended, violation of the basic rule, minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69. A male passenger was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of marijuana. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop early Friday morning on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 86. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Regional Jail

Alexandra Elina Rendon, 32, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for three counts of post-prison violations.

Darlene Lacey Wilcox, 53, Portland, was jailed Thursday on a Gilliam County court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sandra Kay Roberts, 60, Wishram, Wash., was jailed Thursday on a Sherman County court commitment for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Robin Jeffrey Scott, 32, Tygh Valley, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.