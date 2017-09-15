Riverhawks lose 5-2 to Madras

Playing against a tough 4A soccer team in Madras, The Dalles Riverhawks trailed 2-1 at the half in what turned out to be a 5-2 loss Thursday.

Freshman Juan Heredia scored his first career goal in the 30th minute on an assist Alberto Gallegos, but the Hawks were behind by one goal.

“I think the final 15 minutes of the first half, we scored a goal, and didn’t allow Madras out of their own half,” said TD head coach Matthew Dallman. “We were all over them, but couldn’t make it 2-2 going into halftime, which I think, would have gotten our spirits even higher.”

Late in the second half, the 70th minute, Gallegos nailed a goal after teammate Juan Heredia was pulled in the penalty box, resulting in the penalty kick.

Dallman said that his team has trained once in a span of two weeks, so getting thrown into a game like this after that amount of time off was going to be a challenge.

“The lack of subs is also a source of stress on the team, but we showed a glimpse of how we can play when we got our second wind about halfway through the first half,” Dallman said. “Today was a tough game. We played a good team. They were strong, fast, and had two or three players that are going to be tough for any team to deal with, regardless of their fitness level.”

Dallman had some optimism to start the regular season, and the team has improved since its jamboree on Aug. 24, but bad air quality has hampered some progress.

The positive from this game is Dallman’s group was able to get some fitness and touches on the ball that will prepare them for next week’s schedule.

“Just a frustrating start to the season,” Dallman continued. “We have such a great group of players, and when we hit our stride, we will be tough to beat by anyone in the state. We have moments where we show this in games, but we just need some more consistency in our schedule.”

The Dalles (1-2 overall) is ranked 17th in the state, and will host Ridgeview in a non-league match at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., the Hawks make a trip to St. Helens.

In other soccer news, The Dalles girls’ lost 2-0 Thursday in a re-scheduled game played in Madras.

Madras led 1-0 at halftime and the Riverhawks had a penalty kick chance in the 75th minute hit off the cross bar and out.

The White Buffaloes added another goal to make it, 2-0.

“I am proud of my team for always playing until the last minute of every game and never giving up,” said Riverhawk head coach Oscar Nunez.

Teddie Pitt was inserted at goalkeeper in the 30th minute of the first half and made several key saves to keep her team in contention.

With Pitt in goal, Addie Klindt moved to forward and created some scoring chances, so there is potential with some roster moves as the season goes on.

Nunez mentioned the play of freshman defender Courtney Hert and how her effort, quelled Madras’ high-scoring offense.

The Dalles (0-3 overall) travels to Redmond for a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday against Ridgeview.